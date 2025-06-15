RestoreTheSnyderVerse Die-Hards Are Willing To Take Drastic Measures To Hurt SUPERMAN When It Opens

When Justice League was released in 2017, it wasn't the movie Zack Snyder intended. Following the death of his daughter, he'd stepped down as director and passed the reins to Joss Whedon, who had already been enlisted to write extensive reshoots.

The result was a complete mess of a movie, with Superman's CG jawline—a result of Henry Cavill not being allowed to shave off his Mission: Impossible - Fallout moustache—quickly becoming infamous.

Snyder's fans rallied around the filmmaker, campaigning for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. That finally happened in 2021, but it wasn't enough for some, and the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement was born. Unsurprisingly, James Gunn's decision to reboot the DCEU as the DCU hasn't sat well with many of them.

That's been taken to another level this weekend with a viral Reddit post breaking down how the biggest die-hard SnyderVerse fans plan to combat Superman's release in theaters next month.

The r/SnyderCut moderators deleted it after social media backlash, but here it is in all its demented glory:

Fight for our Snyderverse on the imposter Superman release day. Here's what we can do to make a difference

1. Post spoilers everywhere. People are less likely to see or enjoy the movie if it's already spoiled

2. Leave bad rating on review sites. We know for sure gunbots will post fake positive reviews so we must let people know the truth and balance the bias out with realistic scores.

3. Reserve tickets online but don't complete the purchase. By selecting and reserving tickets, it gets taken out of the pool for a period of time which means this has a chance of stopping gunbots from buying tickets

Gun fired the first shot and killed the Snyderverse and here is our chance to take the fight back to him.

The fact that some people believe this will work is undeniably comical. Despite that, there's a real chance we will see review-bombing for Superman from the weirder corners of the passionate SnyderVerse fanbase, which does hurt its audience scores on various websites.

If Superman flops, the DC brand will likely be shelved. What won't happen is the return of Snyder and his unmade Justice League sequels (which were going to feature Lois Lane having Batman's child and an evil, Darkseid-controlled Man of Steel).

On a more positive note, Gunn (not "Gun") has just shared the following on his social media accounts:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.