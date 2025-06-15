#RestoreTheSnyderVerse Die-Hards Are Willing To Take Drastic Measures To Hurt SUPERMAN When It Opens

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse Die-Hards Are Willing To Take Drastic Measures To Hurt SUPERMAN When It Opens

We're less than a month away from Superman's release in theaters, and some of the most devoted SnyderVerse fans are plotting ways to derail the movie...and it's more farcical than frightening for the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

When Justice League was released in 2017, it wasn't the movie Zack Snyder intended. Following the death of his daughter, he'd stepped down as director and passed the reins to Joss Whedon, who had already been enlisted to write extensive reshoots. 

The result was a complete mess of a movie, with Superman's CG jawline—a result of Henry Cavill not being allowed to shave off his Mission: Impossible - Fallout moustache—quickly becoming infamous. 

Snyder's fans rallied around the filmmaker, campaigning for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. That finally happened in 2021, but it wasn't enough for some, and the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement was born. Unsurprisingly, James Gunn's decision to reboot the DCEU as the DCU hasn't sat well with many of them. 

That's been taken to another level this weekend with a viral Reddit post breaking down how the biggest die-hard SnyderVerse fans plan to combat Superman's release in theaters next month. 

The r/SnyderCut moderators deleted it after social media backlash, but here it is in all its demented glory:

Fight for our Snyderverse on the imposter Superman release day. Here's what we can do to make a difference
1. Post spoilers everywhere. People are less likely to see or enjoy the movie if it's already spoiled
2. Leave bad rating on review sites. We know for sure gunbots will post fake positive reviews so we must let people know the truth and balance the bias out with realistic scores.
3. Reserve tickets online but don't complete the purchase. By selecting and reserving tickets, it gets taken out of the pool for a period of time which means this has a chance of stopping gunbots from buying tickets
Gun fired the first shot and killed the Snyderverse and here is our chance to take the fight back to him.

The fact that some people believe this will work is undeniably comical. Despite that, there's a real chance we will see review-bombing for Superman from the weirder corners of the passionate SnyderVerse fanbase, which does hurt its audience scores on various websites. 

If Superman flops, the DC brand will likely be shelved. What won't happen is the return of Snyder and his unmade Justice League sequels (which were going to feature Lois Lane having Batman's child and an evil, Darkseid-controlled Man of Steel). 

On a more positive note, Gunn (not "Gun") has just shared the following on his social media accounts:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Confirms Warner Bros. Wanted To Recast Henry Cavill Before He Helmed THE SUICIDE SQUAD
Related:

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Confirms Warner Bros. Wanted To Recast Henry Cavill Before He Helmed THE SUICIDE SQUAD
SUPERMAN Promo Features A Touching Exchange Between Clark Kent And His Pa For Father's Day
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Promo Features A Touching Exchange Between Clark Kent And His Pa For Father's Day

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/15/2025, 4:36 PM
Yet Snyder fanatics don't think they're part of a cult.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 4:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - A necessitous part of one being in a cult is not believing one is in a cult.


User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 4:51 PM
@Lisa89 - Indeed

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 4:56 PM
@DarthAlgar - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2025, 4:56 PM
@DarthAlgar - brain rot boomer
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:01 PM
@Drace24 - Hehe. I knew that picture would trigger you tools something fierce.
Drace24
Drace24 - 6/15/2025, 5:01 PM
@DarthAlgar - User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:02 PM
@Lisa89 - Do you all just automatically lump people who don't agree with and make fun of you as Trump supporters?

Gee, I can't imagine why November didn't work in your favor. 🙄
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:02 PM
@bobevanz - Cry harder, buttercup.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 6/15/2025, 5:03 PM
@DarthAlgar - Sounds like the only one crying is you.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:06 PM
@ANewPope - No, the one's crying are the one's who all flocked to my comment simultaneously to respond.

I get it. I offended them with the truth.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/15/2025, 5:06 PM
@SonOfAGif - they are but then again so are these new Gunn fans. SnyderCucks are worse though 😅 they haven't realised that their constant negativity has literally given Gunn more support just so people can laugh at them 😮‍💨
Drace24
Drace24 - 6/15/2025, 5:12 PM
@DarthAlgar - You magats are really a tragedy. Your entire existance begins and ends with "haha, made you mad!". There is no amount of self-degredation and -sabotage you wouldn't be willing to endure just for a vague empty feeling of having owned the libs. And yet you will always be the ones who got so triggered that your shitpantsed clown of a cult leader lost an election that you stormed the Capitol over it.

Troll as much as you want, you will never get your dignity back, buddy.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 5:12 PM
@DarthAlgar - Cults have uniforms. Everyone in your meme looks different. Ain't that something.
Drace24
Drace24 - 6/15/2025, 5:13 PM
@DarthAlgar - I can imagine why everything since November didn't work in your favor. lol
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:18 PM
@Lisa89 - Nice try but not all cults wear uniforms. There are many different forms of cults.

My guess is you also adopted this type of look as you already share the groupthink mentality the one's pictured have.

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:20 PM
@Drace24 - Just take your L with some dignity. Your ignorant assumption that anyone who doesn't agree with you is a MAGA or something is why you all got sodomized at the polls.

You all don't learn from your mistakes.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 5:22 PM
@DarthAlgar - You seem quite offended. If you still had hair, what color would it be?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:22 PM
@Drace24 - Things are going fine for me, but I can see you're perpetually angry...

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:23 PM
@Lisa89 - There's a big difference between offense and amusement, sir.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 5:25 PM
@DarthAlgar - Agreed. And you seem offended, not amused, lady.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/15/2025, 5:29 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/15/2025, 5:30 PM
@Lisa89 - You know I'm amused. Hell, the whole world is amused by you cartoon characters.

Also, what compelled you to unblock me? Did you miss me that much?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 5:33 PM
@Goldboink - They seem at least one pence short.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2025, 5:36 PM
@DarthAlgar - I simultaneously unblocked the half dozen dickheads I had blocked. You raise a good point about you being a special case.
dracula
dracula - 6/15/2025, 4:40 PM
you know snyder cultistis

bunch of bitchy little girls
Imdewback
Imdewback - 6/15/2025, 5:10 PM
@dracula - why do people associate bitchy or negative responses with Girls? So degrading just like wimpy = P word. Mans junk is much weaker than women’s. Use a better example .
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/15/2025, 5:13 PM
@Imdewback - its because Drac is an incel so he secretly hates females for not giving him the time 👀
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/15/2025, 5:31 PM
@dracula - Of all the things to latch onto.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/15/2025, 4:41 PM
Bunch of mouth breathers.
dracula
dracula - 6/15/2025, 4:42 PM
You know the difference between a Snyder cultist and a MAGA cultist

MAGA cultists at least have their Fuhrer egging on their craziness
amesjazz
amesjazz - 6/15/2025, 4:42 PM
Man I love the Snyderverse and I fought for the snydercut but this has gotten pretty embarrassing. Let it go guys. It's over.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/15/2025, 5:10 PM
@amesjazz - Just curious what fighting for the Snyder Cut entails?
amesjazz
amesjazz - 6/15/2025, 5:36 PM
@EskimoJ - Just followed all of the social hype events and Snyders streaming events. Showed support
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/15/2025, 4:43 PM
There’s a reason they were called amongst other similar-minded groups on The Bear.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/15/2025, 4:43 PM
Some people are such sad f’ing losers. Same with the MCU haters. Go outside, nerds.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/15/2025, 4:44 PM
Can’t decide what fans are worse transformers Star Wars ( comic book - https://www.reddit.com/r/comicbookmovies/comments/c52o0d/avengers_endgame_morgan_stark_actress_facing/ ) Snyder fans some days there all equal on same level
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 6/15/2025, 4:45 PM
What? All 5 of them?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/15/2025, 4:46 PM
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 6/15/2025, 4:49 PM
Hahaha

Assuming this is for real, it's beyond fun.

C'mon, let's watch it first then spoil for the rest!
Fight fake positive scores by... leaving fake negative scores!

Jeez these people urgently need a job.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder