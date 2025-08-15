SUPERMAN's Digital Release Finally Gives Us A 4K Look At Ultraman Unmasked - SPOILERS

Following Superman's Digital release earlier today, we finally have an HD look at David Corenswet unmasked as the movie's formidable Kal-El clone, Ultraman. You can take a closer look after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 05:08 AM EST
Superman has landed on Digital platforms, just 35 days after it arrived in theaters. Exhibitors aren't happy, and the movie's box office will take a hit, but Warner Bros. Discovery clearly feels now is the right time to shift focus to earning revenue from Digital sales. 

The DC Studios reboot kept a fair bit under wraps in the trailers, and even post-release TV spots were light on spoilery footage. Now, though, we finally have an HD look at Superman's Ultraman unmasked. 

During the movie, it was revealed that Lex Luthor had created a mindless clone of Superman who responded to pre-programmed fight moves and instructions. He was a formidable foe, but with a helping hand from Krypto, the Man of Tomorrow managed to send him hurtling into a black hole. 

The prevailing theory is that Ultraman will eventually return as Bizarro, though whether that was filmmaker James Gunn's plan when he was writing and shooting Superman isn't clear. 

"It's funny, [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wrote me yesterday. He says he hopes his old pal Bizarro..." Gunn said last month. "He wants to see Bizarro. Yeah, I think he's all those things, but also just kind of this f---ed-up version of Clark. There used to be some sadder stuff in there at some point that I got from the script that I really liked. I didn't have time for everything."

"I don't know if you noticed, David' [Corenswet]'s got prosthetics on [as Ultraman]," he continued. "He's got a chin that's jutting out, his ears poke out, he's got one eye kind of going in a little direction. [Luthor] took him out of the oven a little too quickly or something."

Many fans have once again pointed out the undeniable similarity between David Corenswet as Ultraman and Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill. Was it intentional? Probably not, but many fans thought it was Cavill when the villain first removed his mask! 

Take a closer look at Superman's Ultraman in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 5:45 AM
Just boggles my mind why Gunn wouldn't have the clone just do some horrible shit just to frame superman instead.

I could understand the route Gunn took if the clone was facially disfigured but he wasnt. all he needed was a haircut and a cheap suit to frame superman.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 5:47 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - has he got prosthetics? I can't tell, corensweat looks like 5 different people in various differnt shots in this movie 😫
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 5:56 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - Honestly this movie has so many problems that that didn't even cross my mind and you're right... Wasn't Lex meant to be a genius?
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 6:24 AM
@Urubrodi - there were so many weak plot points in this movie, im not sure how it got the pass with critics the way it did.

Superman had spent 3 years saving people and gaining their trust and its all u done with a leaked message. I could understand if he was new on the job but I guess his past actions mean nothing in this movie.😫
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/15/2025, 6:34 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - its so unfortunate that this film was trash , honestly
AC1
AC1 - 8/15/2025, 6:43 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - yeah in fairness having Ultraman frame Superman (especially while he was trapped in the pocket dimension and after the translation of his parents' message leaked) would've been a much more effective way for Luthor to try and turn humanity against Superman, kinda sealing the deal. I guess Gunn didn't do that because he wanted to save the "twist" Ultraman face reveal until right before the final battle but he could've done that right after Superman was captured and locked up instead.

Then having Superman unexpectedly escape with the help of Lois, Terrific and Metamorpho to fight his doppelganger could've been a big, triumphant reveal where Superman shows the world he's on humanity's side and just wants to save people, even against a twisted version of himself.

Still, loved the movie but definitely a missed opportunity.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/15/2025, 6:43 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - that was actually done by Lex Luthor in Lois and Clark the new Adventures of Superman. He had the mind of a 10 year old child, but he looked just like Superman. It was a clone of Superman from a strand of hair.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 6:55 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - "guess his past actions mean nothing in this movie."

Nitpicks, lolz!

You can say the same with F4 😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 6:58 AM
@Urubrodi - i wouldve believed your criticisms if you were not defending D&W in the past 😭
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 7:09 AM
@Timerider - damnit! I haven't gotten that far in superman and lois (my fault)😅 i guess Gunn was probably trying to avoid copying that.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 7:10 AM
@AC1 - that's would have been miles better. Things like this took me out of the movie. 😅
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 7:13 AM
@vectorsigma - nah it made sense in F4, they turned on them for not choosing to sacrifice 1 life for billions of others.

In superman it was dumb because it was a message of his parents intentions which he had already proven that he wasn't following.
twistedcastles
twistedcastles - 8/15/2025, 7:19 AM
@Urubrodi - His clone isnt smart enough lol so Im sure he was afraid it would become obvious quick he was a clone

I think the storyline can easily set up Superboy appearing perhaps as Lex's back up plan
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 7:22 AM
@vectorsigma - Defending the most successful CBM of the last few years, beloved by the majority and leagues more entertaining than Supermeh? Yeah sounds like me.

Could use that type of logic to so many of your comments. "I would believe your criticism about {insert random MCU property} if you weren't shitting on Marvel at every opportunity or kissing Gunn's ass all the time..."

You probably realise that I haven't been replying as much to your stupid comments cause I can't be bothered anymore. Some other users have started to realise how biased and idiotic some of your takes are that I let them take a crack at them instead. I prefer having conversations with people who actually appreciate CBMs as a whole and don't wave some company's flag.

And really take the stupid emojis and shove it.

Have a good day.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 7:25 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - F4 earth was a utopia so it doesnt make sense that they hated the team and needed a speech before they realize it.

For Superman, it is an example of the current cancel culture where people are quick to judge just because an infliencer said something. But i agree it wasnt executed well. But he showed in the end still by saving metropolis (and the world) that he is not following his parents' supposed message
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 7:29 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - Superman felt inconsequential to his own film... It wasn't him who stopped the black hole, it wasn't him who took down Lex, and even to fight his clone he needed the help of the dog or he'd have died. Then, they also turn Jor-el into a Viltrumite, Jimmy Olsen into some ladies man (which is vital to take Luthor down), make it cheesier than Guardians... Well the movie wasn't for me.

I just won't say that is the worst CBM of the year cause Cap 4 exists but it's a good fight between these 2. At least Cap 4 had Red Hulk.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/15/2025, 7:30 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - He’s not talking about Superman and Lois, he’s talking about Lois and Clark, the Dean Cain show 😊
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 7:31 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - so did fantastic four ?si=GNcUeYmt11eu9QlI

No movie is perfect plot holes, story anything every movie will have its problems some where but most people fans of movie don’t point them out in high popular movies
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 7:32 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - depends who you ask mostly all reviews I have watch on fantastic four they say it wasn’t great wasn’t bad it stays in middle no rewatch ability ?si=I9NlmZv1ywiS96Xs
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 7:33 AM
@twistedcastles - But Luthor was basically dictating all of the clones actions. He wouldn't need to say anything, just have the clone stop some crime by brutally killing the criminal and then fly away. Clark was so naive in this movie that he'd dig his own grave by trying to prove it wasn't him.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 7:35 AM
@Timerider - clone was later renamed as bizarror that clone of Superman lex made he was doing goood not framing him then lex later lost control became bizaror
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 7:36 AM
@vectorsigma - iron can move past Bucky killing his parents in infinity war and end game to work together breath thanos why not
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 7:38 AM
@Urubrodi - lolz, i give marvel credit where credit is due. Im not some blind marvel fanboy who will just go with the flow. Where's the lie on my criticisms on marvel? They are not the same fanboy centric entity that enjoys bringing in good stories. Now they are just cutting corners on every opportunity and the results this year shows it.

And now you feel all high and mighty because you dont want to be bothered even though you also have your own dumb comment bubble and biases.

I dont care if anyone replies or not. Its not the reason i am here. But getting guys like you triggered is funny 😭

Unless you block me, which is weak for me, see you around until your next triggered episode 😂
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/15/2025, 7:38 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - 🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 7:40 AM
@dragon316 - time heals all wounds!
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 7:56 AM
@vectorsigma - bro they turned on them because they wouldn't sacrifice 1 life to save billions. The world trusted in the F4 to try and stop galactus and when they failed the world realised they wouldn't give up 1 life to save the whole world. It's the same moral dilemma the joker gave the two boats in TDK , its an impossible choice for a family to make.

The reason for the world to turn on the F4 made more sense than superman's leaked parent video. Maybe if Gunn used that as well as having ultra destroy some shit that would have worked way better but to have public perception changed because of it was such poor writing. And you're right it was representative of cancel culture but i feel Gunn wrote this way because he's still made he got cancelled for his weird jokes.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/15/2025, 8:10 AM
@vectorsigma - "lolz, i give marvel credit where credit is due" guess the studio with the most successful franchise in history never deserves any credit to you then cause I'm around here a lot and never seen you giving any credit other than saying you enjoyed them up to Endgame. Even for F4 almost any compliment you give is followed by some caveat, "they did this well... but...", while some average movie like Supermeh is compliment after compliment...

"They are not the same fanboy centric entity that enjoys bringing in good stories." Yes their quality is not the same as it once was but... No Way Home, X-Men 97, Loki, D&W (yes it's great no matter what you think), Born Again, Thunderbolts, F4, Moon Knight (in my opinion), Werewolf By Night, Shand-Chi... these all range from good to great and are all post-Endgame.

"your own dumb comment bubble and biases" What are my biases? Do you think I wanted Superman to be bad? I really enjoyed Peacemaker for example and looking forward to season 2. Gunn's did excellent work at Marvel, didn't want him to fumble the bag with Superman. I do like Marvel more, but I still love DC.

"Deperate", "Triggered"... You need to expand your vocabulary a bit. No one is triggered here, you msg me and got an answer. You were clearly trying to provoke me, so what did you expect, some warm heartfelt reply?

About blocking, I won't lie that the thought has crossed my mind, but your stupid takes do make me laugh sometimes. But whether one day I decide to do that or not I couldn't give a damn if you think it's "weak". Some peace and quiet while having some actual engaging conversations means more to me here. I just enjoy CBMs and like discussing them but it's a shame that most around here like you are more interested in distilling negative/pessimitic takes on everything.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 8:14 AM
@Urubrodi - i totally agree 😅 Cap4 being shit makes it the worst but at least Cal 4 tried to be a movie with consequences.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 8:15 AM
@CerealKiller1 - lmfao, I still remember that show but I dont remember that storyline 😉
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/15/2025, 6:12 AM
Good way of making a bit more quick extra cash.
All the trailers telling you to watch a new Superman film in theaters and people are like "Nah, I'm good", but releasing it on digital when the iron's still hot they'll be like "Oh wow, sure why not?"

Kinda does call time on the box office though.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 6:26 AM
@ObserverIO - that's not true! They released it early so everyone would watch peacemaker 😠🤬😠
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/15/2025, 6:20 AM
User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/15/2025, 7:50 AM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/15/2025, 6:36 AM
Awesome movie.

Now that it's out on digital, will probably see it for the 4th time tonight.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/15/2025, 6:40 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 7:19 AM
Cavill and Corenswet do look similar to an extent but it’s also because both guys just look like Superman too…

Overall , I felt Ultraman was just fine tbh though It would have been nice to have gotten some of the “sadder stuff” with the character that Gunn has talked about being in the script but the movie had enough characters & plot going on as is so oh well.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 8/15/2025, 7:20 AM
"Welcome back Geralt of Rivia"

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/15/2025, 7:48 AM
@IcePyke - Even the people trying to drum up hype for the movie can't stop thinking about Henry. We all miss him in both roles.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/15/2025, 7:40 AM
Was Superman better than Chris reeve Superman 3&4 depends three of those movies have there problems there not perfect especially Superman world for peace nuclear man , having frame Superman kinda boring way doing it but have wear mask /helmet kinda exciting there fighting not having Superman go around city waiting for clone show up frame him for things he’s never done
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 7:43 AM
Ok guys you know the drill

This weekend - Superman on digital
THU - Peacemaker S2
Next weekend - Ne Zha 2 eng dub on the biggest screen possible

👌
1 2

Related Headlines
