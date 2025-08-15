SUPERMAN's Digital Release Finally Gives Us A 4K Look At Ultraman Unmasked - SPOILERS

Superman has landed on Digital platforms, just 35 days after it arrived in theaters. Exhibitors aren't happy, and the movie's box office will take a hit, but Warner Bros. Discovery clearly feels now is the right time to shift focus to earning revenue from Digital sales.

The DC Studios reboot kept a fair bit under wraps in the trailers, and even post-release TV spots were light on spoilery footage. Now, though, we finally have an HD look at Superman's Ultraman unmasked.

During the movie, it was revealed that Lex Luthor had created a mindless clone of Superman who responded to pre-programmed fight moves and instructions. He was a formidable foe, but with a helping hand from Krypto, the Man of Tomorrow managed to send him hurtling into a black hole.

The prevailing theory is that Ultraman will eventually return as Bizarro, though whether that was filmmaker James Gunn's plan when he was writing and shooting Superman isn't clear.

"It's funny, [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wrote me yesterday. He says he hopes his old pal Bizarro..." Gunn said last month. "He wants to see Bizarro. Yeah, I think he's all those things, but also just kind of this f---ed-up version of Clark. There used to be some sadder stuff in there at some point that I got from the script that I really liked. I didn't have time for everything."

"I don't know if you noticed, David' [Corenswet]'s got prosthetics on [as Ultraman]," he continued. "He's got a chin that's jutting out, his ears poke out, he's got one eye kind of going in a little direction. [Luthor] took him out of the oven a little too quickly or something."

Many fans have once again pointed out the undeniable similarity between David Corenswet as Ultraman and Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill. Was it intentional? Probably not, but many fans thought it was Cavill when the villain first removed his mask!

Take a closer look at Superman's Ultraman in the X post below.

