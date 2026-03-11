SUPERGIRL Is Now On Its THIRD Composer Just Three Months Before It's Released

We have yet another Supergirl surprise for you today, as the movie has just lost its second composer. In February, a press release confirmed that Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi had quietly stepped away from the project.

He'd been replaced by Tom Holkenborg, a.k.a. Junkie XL, a longtime Zack Snyder collaborator who counts Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Rebel Moon among his credits. Well, without explanation, he, too, is no longer working on the movie.

A far less prolific composer has now boarded Supergirl, though, as Claudia Sarne (The Book of Eli, End of Watch) is taking over.

None of their work is remotely similar, making it hard not to wonder whether DC Studios is struggling to find the right tone for a movie that looks like a far less visually stunning tale than the comic it's based on, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has likened Supergirl to Guardians of the Galaxy, and said, "It’s based on the Tom King book, but it doesn’t follow it religiously, but it has a lot of the core of that there."

This isn't the first time a DCU project has had a composer issue. Superman was supposed to feature a score by The Suicide Squad composer John Murphy. However, relatively late into production, he was joined by David Fleming, who seemingly took over.

DC Studios appears hesitant to spend money on talent, but it's currently unclear whether that or creative differences were behind this. At the very least, it suggests some big changes are being made to Supergirl ahead of its release this June.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.