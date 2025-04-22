SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Jason Momoa's Comic-Accurate Lobo

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Jason Momoa's Comic-Accurate Lobo

The latest photos from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow finally reveal a character who appears to be Jason Momoa's Lobo, and despite being blurry, these shots point to a comic-accurate take...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Nearly all the photos we've seen from the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set have been taken by drone from afar, and our best look yet (which still isn't anywhere near as good as we'd like) at Jason Momoa's Lobo is no exception. 

These shots are blurry, but unlike some recent fakes, that's quite clearly Lobo. You might need to squint, but we see the anti-hero's trademark black vest, hair, and grey skin, all of which combine to make him stand out from other cosmic bounty hunters. 

We'll hopefully have some footage to share with you soon, but it sounds like these photos were taken during an action scene. According to the person who snapped these, The Main Man was wielding his signature chained hook. 

Needless to say, we can't wait to see him in action and, with any luck, an official first look isn't that far away. 

"Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it," Momoa previously said of playing the DCU's Last Czarnian. "It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and...I'll say the bike’s really cool." 

Asked at the time if he expects to play Lobo for the foreseeable future, Momoa added, "I hope so. I hope so. I hope so. It’s her movie, so it's great. I just come in for a little bit."

It remains to be seen what comes next for Lobo after what's expected to be an extended cameo role. However, he's the type of character Gunn gravitates toward, so a solo project or recurring appearances throughout the DCU seem likely.

Check out this new look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Lobo in the X post below.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

SUPERGIRL Star Melissa Benoist Shares Her Advice For DCU's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Milly Alcock
Related:

SUPERGIRL Star Melissa Benoist Shares Her Advice For DCU's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Milly Alcock
SUPERGIRL Alum Jon Cryer Says He Pitched A LEGION OF DOOM Spin-Off To The CW And Warner Bros.
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Alum Jon Cryer Says He Pitched A LEGION OF DOOM Spin-Off To The CW And Warner Bros.

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/22/2025, 11:17 AM
This guy will post anything…
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/22/2025, 11:29 AM
@PatientXero - Yep. It’s pathetic.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/22/2025, 11:43 AM
@Odekahn @PatientXero - If it's that problematic to you, I'd argue that it's more pathetic that you still choose to click and comment...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/22/2025, 11:19 AM
Best look yet! 😂 😂

I have a clearer picture of Bigfoot…AND Lobo.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:23 AM
@FrankenDad - more photos of Lobo
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:20 AM
Isn’t Jason Mehmoa just a comic accurate Lobo without trying to be already? Hints the reason why everyone fan casted him as Lobo.
I hope they update that Space Hog to look more like a Bike from space. Those “spoiler” photos showed an old Harley which I think is a cheap cop out if they go that route.
web3d
web3d - 4/22/2025, 11:22 AM
How do you guys think they're fitting Lobo into Woman of Tomorrow?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/22/2025, 11:27 AM
@web3d - Basically it'll be The Don scene but maybe slightly longer and will probably still be in film regardless if test audiences hate it.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 11:32 AM
@web3d - the original pitch for Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King was a Lobo & Supergirl story so we may get some version of that teamup

Given that we know that Lobo is moreso a cameo then a full fledged role , I could see him possibly being on the trail of Krem aswell and intersecting with Kara at one point in which they take on mercenaries he’s allied himself with only to come back at the end & claim his bounty
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/22/2025, 11:41 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I cant tell what I'm looking at in this pic
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/22/2025, 11:45 AM
@HammerLegFoot -
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/22/2025, 11:23 AM
So all those articles with you insisting that trench coat dude with the axe and normal human skin colour was just you and your typical you bullsh1t.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/22/2025, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2025, 11:23 AM
Blurred bullshit
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 4/22/2025, 11:25 AM
Looks like graphics from my old NES.
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/22/2025, 11:28 AM
Best look yet? More like worst look yet lol
Vigor
Vigor - 4/22/2025, 11:31 AM
We all have HD cameras now. How are people still taking photos with potatoes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 11:34 AM
I mean , it seems like it could be him so cool.

I enjoyed his Aquaman but Momoa was born to be the Main Man!!.

User Comment Image
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/22/2025, 11:40 AM
Give credit where due. Supergirl set photos by Robert Patterson and Roger Gimlin.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2025, 11:42 AM
With that picture quality.

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/22/2025, 11:47 AM
It's the year 2025 of our Lord Goku and with the available technology we have WE STILL GET BLURRY BTS SHOTS LMAO

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder