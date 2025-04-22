SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Jason Momoa's Comic-Accurate Lobo

Nearly all the photos we've seen from the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set have been taken by drone from afar, and our best look yet (which still isn't anywhere near as good as we'd like) at Jason Momoa's Lobo is no exception.

These shots are blurry, but unlike some recent fakes, that's quite clearly Lobo. You might need to squint, but we see the anti-hero's trademark black vest, hair, and grey skin, all of which combine to make him stand out from other cosmic bounty hunters.

We'll hopefully have some footage to share with you soon, but it sounds like these photos were taken during an action scene. According to the person who snapped these, The Main Man was wielding his signature chained hook.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see him in action and, with any luck, an official first look isn't that far away.

"Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it," Momoa previously said of playing the DCU's Last Czarnian. "It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and...I'll say the bike’s really cool."

Asked at the time if he expects to play Lobo for the foreseeable future, Momoa added, "I hope so. I hope so. I hope so. It’s her movie, so it's great. I just come in for a little bit."

It remains to be seen what comes next for Lobo after what's expected to be an extended cameo role. However, he's the type of character Gunn gravitates toward, so a solo project or recurring appearances throughout the DCU seem likely.

Check out this new look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Lobo in the X post below.

Lobo, on Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Set, filming a Fight Scene! pic.twitter.com/XZlGrqAWaJ — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 22, 2025

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.