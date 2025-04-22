JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ben Affleck Reflects On His "Disappointing" Stint As Matt Murdock In 2003's DAREDEVIL

JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ben Affleck Reflects On His &quot;Disappointing&quot; Stint As Matt Murdock In 2003's DAREDEVIL

Ben Affleck has commented on his first superhero role as the titular Man Without Fear in 2003's Daredevil, admitting that he finds the movie "disappointing." You can hear more from the former Batman here.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Ben Affleck played the Man Without Fear in 2003's Daredevil, a movie released in a hit-and-miss era of superhero storytelling that included movies like Spider-ManX-MenCatwoman, and Fantastic Four.

While Daredevil spawned a spin-off in Elektra, there was no sequel, and Matt Murdock remained on the shelf until Netflix released the Daredevil TV series in 2015. Affleck's return was considered for Deadpool & Wolverine, but for whatever reason, it didn't happen (chances are the former Batman wanted nothing to do with that particular cowl). 

During a recent career retrospective with GQ, Affleck admitted that he remains disappointed with how his stint as the Man Without Fear played out. 

"I love the comic book," he shared. "I loved working with [Michael Clarke] Duncan, and Colin [Farrell], and Jen Garner. It wasn't the adaptation that, ultimately, I thought wasn't the best version of what it could have been, and that was disappointing."

The Daredevil director's cut released on DVD was a vast improvement, but the movie's most glaring issues remained. There was still plenty to love, but 20th Century Fox crammed in too much, including perhaps one too many characters, by focusing on The Kingpin, Bullseye, and Elektra. 

Daredevil director Mark Steven Johnson, who went on to helm 2007's Ghost Rider movie, has said he's "proud" of what he achieved with his Marvel movies at a time when the genre looked vastly different from what it does today. 

"I do think we were doing some interesting things back then," the filmmaker said in 2019. "We tried some things, which I am proud of. I do like the look of Daredevil very much. We hadn’t seen a superhero come home covered in scars, and chewing on pain pills, and it was kind of grim."

"Even though they’re uneven, I’m still very proud of that director’s cut," Johnson noted. "I still think its worthwhile, and the hard thing now is when you look back, and you just see how far visual effects have come. It’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ You look at the CGI Daredevil from 2003, and you’re like, ‘Yikes.’ We have better-looking video game characters now than we did back then."

He added, "I know it’s haunted me for years, because the people that, not all, but a lot of the people who didn’t like the film, see the director’s cut and really enjoyed it. But what good does that do you in the end? You just hope that people see that eventually, and make up their mind based on that."

Affleck hasn't had the easiest of rides in the superhero space, with his run as Bruce Wayne proving to be every bit as tumultuous when he joined the DCEU with 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor's plans to star in and direct a solo movie fell by the wayside, and he bid a final farewell to the role with a brief return in The Flash (which was meant to lead to Crisis on Infinite Earths).

Despite Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars being on the horizon, we wouldn't bank on Affleck reprising the role of Daredevil. After all, the moment for that has arguably passed, seeing he declined to return in Deadpool & Wolverine

You can hear more from Affleck in the player on Daredevil, Batman, and more in the player below. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Character Poster Spotlights Jon Bernthal As The Punisher
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Character Poster Spotlights Jon Bernthal As The Punisher
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Teases A Big Change For Bullseye In Season 2 And Possible DEFENDERS Reunion
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Teases A Big Change For Bullseye In Season 2 And Possible DEFENDERS Reunion

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/22/2025, 8:13 AM
I know it has its flaws but I still like Daredevil 2003 the theatrical and director's cuts
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/22/2025, 8:41 AM
@Thing94 - Agreed. I actually prefer the film in terms of entertainment instead of the show. The film laid the foundation for what the show has become. The film is underrated in that it works fine as an early 2000s gritty, anti-hero, vigilante, crime thriller. It just lacks a compelling story. The director’s cut offers more filler and definition to the film. Mostly for me it’s Farrell as Bullseye, a true delight, eats up every scene, the late Michael
Clarke Duncan is fun. He brought the size, muscle and aesthetics of the Kingpin to life. That moment when he punches Matt’s father to death in shadow is thrilling. Affleck’s height, stature, costume, cowl, is better than Cox’s. He looks more like a Daredevil plus his version was more comic accurate in displaying DD’s superhuman prowess.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 4/22/2025, 8:42 AM
@Thing94 - It's a guilty pleasure, for sure. Nostalgia from a less pessimistic time.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/22/2025, 8:16 AM
I don’t know about you guys, but I can only handle one or two characters MAX in my movies. I just can’t follow all those different people, it’s very confusing.

Who’s THAT?!
Now who’s THIS lady?!
ANOTHER PERSON JUST WALKED ON SCREEN!!!

Better yet, give me a 1-man show all day. Or a documentary about one salamander. With no voice over.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2025, 8:20 AM
The only redeeming quality of this movie is that Michael Clarke Duncan is genuinely excellent as Kingpin. And I always liked that they gave Matt cloudy eyes.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder