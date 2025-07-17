THE PUNISHER Special Presentation Set Photos Reveal First Look At Jon Bernthal’s Grizzled Frank Castle

After set photos surfaced this morning seemingly revealing the villain of The Punisher special presentation, even more shots have dropped, offering a first look at a very grizzled Frank Castle.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 17, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher
Source: Just Jared

Just Jared has shared even more photos from the set of Marvel Studios' upcoming The Punisher Special Presentation, offering a first look at the return of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle — sporting a noticeably different and far more grizzled look than when we last saw him.

Last we saw Frank Castle, he had escaped the Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) makeshift prison and was presumably on the run following the implementation of Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante mandate. While rumors suggest he may appear in the recently wrapped second season of Daredevil: Born Again, set to stream in March 2026, nothing has been officially confirmed, so there’s a decent chance that the upcoming special presentation could be where we catch up with him next - and one thing’s clear: time hasn’t been kind to good ol’ Frank. 

The latest photos show Bernthal with a long beard, looking a bit worse for wear, and seemingly keeping a low profile. While he’s likely staking out a suspicious location, it also raises the question of whether the special presentation might overlap with the events of Born Again season two, since Castle is still seemingly on the run.

Earlier today, set photos surfaced that all but confirmed the special presentation's lead villain as Isabella "Ma" Gnucci, one of Castle's most formidable foes from the comics. After Castle killed her three sons and brother, Gnucci went after The Punisher with everything she had in her arsenal. However, things didn't quite work out for her when Castle outmaneuvered her and trapped her with a polar bear, who proceeded to maul her, leaving her limbless. Shockingly, she survived the encounter and continued her vendetta, but Castle ultimately tracked her to her mansion, set it ablaze, and, in one of the "Welcome Back, Frank" storyline's most darkly iconic moments, punted her into the flames, effectively ending her reign. 

The actress playing the notorious mobster remains under wraps, but we'll likely learn her identity in the coming days as shooting continues across New York. 

Following his appearance in The Punisher Special Presentation, Jon Bernthal will once again reprise his role in Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he's set to co-star alongside Tom Holland and - if rumors are to be believed - the pair will team up to take on Mark Ruffalo's The Incredible Hulk! 

Check out the new set photos at the embedded link below:

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 4:53 PM
Not a fan of his modern haircuts, he'd look a lot more like the Punisher if he had the slick back hair
User Comment Image
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/17/2025, 5:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Wouldn’t rlly fit his portrayal / aura of the punisher. The most he could do is the buzz military cut he had in DD Season 2.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/17/2025, 5:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Agreed. THAT’S Frank(minus the neck tattoo and Lil Wayne white T)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 5:32 PM
@BruceWayng - User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2025, 4:56 PM
He’s looks the same as any other time he’s played Punisher.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 5:15 PM
@WruceBayne - yeah

We have seen bearded Frank before like in BA when he was in hiding or Punisher S1 when he felt he was done with his revenge initially.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/17/2025, 5:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - your two pics and this new one look like they could be from the same episode.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 5:25 PM
@WruceBayne - haha , exactly

It’s not a new look at all lol
Robby
Robby - 7/17/2025, 4:58 PM
MCU Frank isnt doing it for me. Shame we’ll never get to see Nertflix Frank again
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 4:59 PM
@Robby - u don't like the roar?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/17/2025, 5:37 PM
@Robby - do you think we ever got a fully realized Punisher?
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/17/2025, 5:01 PM
Can’t wait, let’s hope he’s allowed play it how he wants to and it’s not watered down.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 7/17/2025, 5:18 PM
My mind went to this cover when I saw that picture
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 5:20 PM
Cool!!.

It definitely seems like he’s trying to lay low and keep to himself since this is likely during the martial law set in NYC by Fisk so he’s a wanted man since he escaped his makeshift prison.

I wonder if Ma Gnucci goes after him due to a reward that’s been placed on his head and sends various goons to take him out or bring him in…

I think a chase story with Frank being constantly on the run and having to improvise as he takes on threats John Wick 3 style could be fun!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/17/2025, 5:31 PM
I'm really not a fan of bernthal as an actor
Astroman
Astroman - 7/17/2025, 5:44 PM
Oh great. More hobo Pun.

