THE PUNISHER Special Presentation Set Photos Reveal First Look At Jon Bernthal’s Grizzled Frank Castle

Just Jared has shared even more photos from the set of Marvel Studios' upcoming The Punisher Special Presentation, offering a first look at the return of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle — sporting a noticeably different and far more grizzled look than when we last saw him.

Last we saw Frank Castle, he had escaped the Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) makeshift prison and was presumably on the run following the implementation of Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante mandate. While rumors suggest he may appear in the recently wrapped second season of Daredevil: Born Again, set to stream in March 2026, nothing has been officially confirmed, so there’s a decent chance that the upcoming special presentation could be where we catch up with him next - and one thing’s clear: time hasn’t been kind to good ol’ Frank.

The latest photos show Bernthal with a long beard, looking a bit worse for wear, and seemingly keeping a low profile. While he’s likely staking out a suspicious location, it also raises the question of whether the special presentation might overlap with the events of Born Again season two, since Castle is still seemingly on the run.

Earlier today, set photos surfaced that all but confirmed the special presentation's lead villain as Isabella "Ma" Gnucci, one of Castle's most formidable foes from the comics. After Castle killed her three sons and brother, Gnucci went after The Punisher with everything she had in her arsenal. However, things didn't quite work out for her when Castle outmaneuvered her and trapped her with a polar bear, who proceeded to maul her, leaving her limbless. Shockingly, she survived the encounter and continued her vendetta, but Castle ultimately tracked her to her mansion, set it ablaze, and, in one of the "Welcome Back, Frank" storyline's most darkly iconic moments, punted her into the flames, effectively ending her reign.

The actress playing the notorious mobster remains under wraps, but we'll likely learn her identity in the coming days as shooting continues across New York.

Following his appearance in The Punisher Special Presentation, Jon Bernthal will once again reprise his role in Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he's set to co-star alongside Tom Holland and - if rumors are to be believed - the pair will team up to take on Mark Ruffalo's The Incredible Hulk!

Check out the new set photos at the embedded link below: