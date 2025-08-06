DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER Will Reignite One Of The Best Feuds In Marvel Comics History

Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger, a five-issue limited series by Marvel Knights co-founder Jimmy Palmiotti and artist Tommaso Bianchi, arrives in November. Here's everything you need to know...

By JoshWilding - Aug 06, 2025 11:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Knights co-founder Jimmy Palmiotti returns to the revolutionary imprint's signature stars with Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger, a new five-issue limited series launching in November.

The series will be illustrated by rising star artist Tommaso Bianchi, known for his acclaimed work on the recent Thunderbolts: Doomstrike series. The latest chapter in their history of violent clashes and tense team-ups, Marvel's most iconic street-level heroes will go head-to-head after Punisher unleashes hell on an emerging criminal empire, forcing Daredevil to put an end to his one-man war before it destroys the city.

Divided by ideologies, the pair's complex relationship has resulted in some of their most memorable stories, and it sounds like this latest saga will be their most intense showdown yet. Here's the official description:

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO PULL THE TRIGGER?

DAREDEVIL and THE PUNISHER – two of Marvel’s mightiest with one of the most celebrated and storied rivalries in comics find themselves at odds, not only with each other, but with New York’s criminal element once again! Writer Jimmy Palmiotti revisits the Marvel Universe, pitting Frank Castle against the Gnucci crime family for their most violent and visceral confrontation yet! As their conflict threatens to tear Hell’s Kitchen apart, it’ll fall to Daredevil to contain the chaos!

"Honestly, writing this series has been a blast and a true gift for me," Palmiotti shared today. "Reconnecting with this storyline, originally sparked during the Marvel Knights era, is pure adrenaline and nostalgia for me and gives me the opportunity to dive deeper into what makes both the Punisher and Daredevil unique in the Marvel Universe."

"Revisiting these iconic characters and their explosive ideological clash feels like slipping back into a gritty, familiar alleyway for me. The Punisher's wiped the Gnucci family off the map, but the vacuum doesn’t stay empty for long as Daredevil witnesses the birth of four new crime syndicates as they rise from the ashes to take over the city."

"As Daredevil pursues the next wave of criminal empires, Frank’s determined to teach Matt Murdock that permanent justice comes at the barrel of a gun," he continued. "It’s philosophy vs. firepower as Hell’s Kitchen becomes a battleground not just for turf—but for the soul of justice itself. Writing this has been an absolute thrill—almost criminal in how much fun I’m having."

"Stepping into Matt’s mind has been both a blast and a real gauntlet; the deeper I go, the clearer it becomes: both men are right, and both are wildly wrong. That tension? That moral knife-edge? It’s the heartbeat of this entire series," Palmiotti concluded.

Check out the main Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #1 cover by bestselling cover artist Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim below.

2hc8tysh o

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL’S TRIGGER #1 (OF 5)
Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI
Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI
Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM
Virgin Variant Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM
On Sale 11/26

