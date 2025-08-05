THE PUNISHER Set Photos Reveal New Suit, THE FANTASTIC FOUR Passes $200M, More SPIDER-MAN 4 Set Footage

In this MCU news roundup, we have more from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's set, an update on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' box office, The Punisher set photos, and Eyes of Wakanda's Rotten Tomatoes score.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

It's been another busy news day, and we've now rounded up a few smaller items for you in one place. Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued filming into the afternoon in Glasgow, Scotland, and more footage and photos have just dropped. 

In these, we see the wall-crawler swinging through Midtown Manhattan and riding atop a car. Imagery like this has been missing from the Spider-Man franchise since 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so this return to street-level storytelling and a greater emphasis on practical effects will be welcomed by fans.

Filmmaker Jon Watts was tasked with putting a new spin on Spidey after Sony Pictures very nearly killed the franchise, so his contributions to the character shouldn't be diminished.

He also left Peter Parker in a place which meant Destin Daniel Cretton could come in and deliver a take on Spidey fans have wanted to see on screen again for years, so give the Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home helmer his due.

Check out the latest wave of updates from set in the X posts below. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' momentum at the North American box office has slowed a little, but it's just become the eighth movie release in 2025 to cross the $200 million mark. With that, it's beaten Captain America: Brave New World's entire $200.5 million run in two weeks. 

The Marvel Studios reboot grossed $4.5 million on Monday, taking its domestic cum to $201.6 million. It's expected to conclude its U.S. stint with $280 million - $295 million. 

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also just been released. It's mostly comprised of familiar footage, but features our first proper look at Shalla-Bal in her human form from the flashbacks exploring her origin story. 

We also have more photos from the set of The Punisher Special Presentation with Jon Bernthal in Frank Castle's new suit. We'd imagine this will undergo a few minor cosmetic changes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but is likely to be largely the same otherwise. 

Finally, Eyes of Wakanda is now "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The Black Panther prequel premiered on Disney+ last week, and despite having a pretty underwhelming marketing campaign, the animated series has clearly struck a chord with MCU fans. 

PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/5/2025, 1:34 PM
Our film champions the single mother. Norrin who?

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:38 PM
@PedroSparkles - Here is you trying to Stop Marvel Studios with Insults.

Good Luck.

User Comment Image
PedroSparkles
PedroSparkles - 8/5/2025, 1:41 PM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
I'm only selling our movie
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:46 PM
@PedroSparkles - GREAT GIF! Did NOTHING to Change Marvel Studios Success and Records.

User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/5/2025, 1:54 PM
@PedroSparkles - do you ever get tired of being insufferable and angry all the time? Only misogynists get personally offended when a movie is centered on a woman. grow up, dingus.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/5/2025, 2:00 PM
@PedroSparkles

User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/5/2025, 2:01 PM
@foreverintheway

The MakeAmericaGrea (make a wish) kid made another alt account.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/5/2025, 2:03 PM
@PedroSparkles - ...at least we know how Burt Reynolds would look as Mr. Fantastic!

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/5/2025, 2:17 PM
@AllsGood - where were you in yesterday’s article showing that Marvel is flopping. Did you see the insane drop for the second week of F4? Film probably won’t go pass 550m which makes this a flop.

I liked the film but the writing is on the wall.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 2:38 PM
@TheLobster - Fantastic Four for me is already Old News. I've already moved on to my Most Anticipated Movie EVER in the MCU 18 years history. Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 1:35 PM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps

User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/5/2025, 1:35 PM
More news roundups like this, 👍 or 👎?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2025, 1:39 PM
@JoshWilding - User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/5/2025, 1:45 PM
@JoshWilding - I dig it. Great for people who might miss a few things posted in a day.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 2:24 PM
@JoshWilding - Yes! Yes! Yes!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2025, 1:37 PM
that awful Pauly D haircut does not fit the punisher character at all.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 1:37 PM
Hopefully they putting Spidey in the city for the most part of this movie.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 1:38 PM
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps' momentum at the North American box office has slowed a little"

Yeah...

AnD SuPeRmAn Is A fLoP
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 8/5/2025, 1:39 PM
the practical swinging looks great!

i find it funny that they went in this direction given that Watt's main recommendation when DDC took over was to do all CGI swinging because he himself couldn't nail it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2025, 2:50 PM
@HeraldNumber7 - When I saw that video "Spider-Man SWINGS whilst filming Brand New Day" I got so excited. Had my lube and tissues all ready. Turns out it wasn't that kind of video.

Still pretty exciting though. DDC got this.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/5/2025, 1:46 PM
Sorry but to me...watching how someone makes a movie is not that interesting!
I just want to be entertained...

User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/5/2025, 1:54 PM
"Gushy" Pearlman
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2025, 1:58 PM
Practical web swinging. Gotta love it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 2:01 PM
Those pictures of Spidey swinging as the explosion happens near him are so cool!!.

Also speaking of cool , I’m liking that new Punisher getup more & more aswell.

In regards to FF , I still think it will be fine if it gets to 500 million or so which would be pretty successful for these characters imo…

Also cool to get a somewhat Shalla Bal/Silver Surfer focused tv spot since I liked her in the film tbh and thought Julia Garner did well (her intro scene in the middle of Times Square was one of my favorites).

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/5/2025, 2:12 PM
"domestic cum" I'm sorry I've never heard this phrasing before. Is this correct? Or am I just a 36 year old child?
SirReginald
SirReginald - 8/5/2025, 2:16 PM
@HammerLegFoot -Do not look up retrograde ejaculation
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/5/2025, 2:38 PM
@HammerLegFoot - short for cumulative, pronounced " kyewm "
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2025, 2:51 PM
@HammerLegFoot - cume lol.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/5/2025, 2:14 PM
That new Punisher suit looks BADASS.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/5/2025, 2:53 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - yeah. Hes like. Full on punisher now haha. Can't believe it
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2025, 3:01 PM
Tom Holland would make a pretty cool Wolverine.
User Comment Image

