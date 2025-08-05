THE PUNISHER Set Photos Reveal New Suit, THE FANTASTIC FOUR Passes $200M, More SPIDER-MAN 4 Set Footage

It's been another busy news day, and we've now rounded up a few smaller items for you in one place. Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued filming into the afternoon in Glasgow, Scotland, and more footage and photos have just dropped.

In these, we see the wall-crawler swinging through Midtown Manhattan and riding atop a car. Imagery like this has been missing from the Spider-Man franchise since 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so this return to street-level storytelling and a greater emphasis on practical effects will be welcomed by fans.

Filmmaker Jon Watts was tasked with putting a new spin on Spidey after Sony Pictures very nearly killed the franchise, so his contributions to the character shouldn't be diminished.

He also left Peter Parker in a place which meant Destin Daniel Cretton could come in and deliver a take on Spidey fans have wanted to see on screen again for years, so give the Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home helmer his due.

Check out the latest wave of updates from set in the X posts below.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' momentum at the North American box office has slowed a little, but it's just become the eighth movie release in 2025 to cross the $200 million mark. With that, it's beaten Captain America: Brave New World's entire $200.5 million run in two weeks.

The Marvel Studios reboot grossed $4.5 million on Monday, taking its domestic cum to $201.6 million. It's expected to conclude its U.S. stint with $280 million - $295 million.

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also just been released. It's mostly comprised of familiar footage, but features our first proper look at Shalla-Bal in her human form from the flashbacks exploring her origin story.

Use this time to rejoice and celebrate.



Experience The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters now.

We also have more photos from the set of The Punisher Special Presentation with Jon Bernthal in Frank Castle's new suit. We'd imagine this will undergo a few minor cosmetic changes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but is likely to be largely the same otherwise.

The Punisher has a slightly new look in the leaked photos from the Marvel set!



Click ⬇️https://t.co/aN6e0yNjBE — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 5, 2025

Finally, Eyes of Wakanda is now "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The Black Panther prequel premiered on Disney+ last week, and despite having a pretty underwhelming marketing campaign, the animated series has clearly struck a chord with MCU fans.