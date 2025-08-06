SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Feature Stunning New Practical Web-Swinging Shots

There wasn't much action on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Wednesday and the crew moved to a new location, but we do have some stunning new web-swinging photos from yesterday's shoot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2025 09:08 PM EST

Filming has paused on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland as the crew moves to a new location, but we do have a couple of stunning new practical web-swinging shots for you to take a look at while we wait for shooting to resume (hopefully tomorrow).

Shared by the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates page and photographer @lifearielly, these photos give us an amazing new look at Tom Holland's stunt-double in full costume as he swings through the city.

Previous set videos have confirmed that this will be part of a much more intricate action set piece, as the wall-crawler avoids explosions and falling debris while attempting to catch up with an armoured vehicle.

Though nothing has been confirmed, rumor has it that the sequence revolves around Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal - who is currently in New York shooting The Punisher Special Presentation) attempting to run the Scorpion (Michael Mando) off the road and put him down for good, with Spidey doing his best to prevent the villain's murder.

Check out the new photos at the links below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/6/2025, 9:08 PM
User Comment Image

Hard not to get excited for this, the suit looks amazing and it's not on a stage!
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/6/2025, 9:09 PM
@Wahhvacado - maybe trailer will change people mind
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/6/2025, 9:16 PM
The suit looks great. but why do i get a feeling that he will have multiple suits through out the film?
Laridian
Laridian - 8/6/2025, 9:17 PM
Will the practical effects here look better than the CGI? Maybe. Does it matter? Not really.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/6/2025, 9:25 PM
NGL, the costume looks [frick]ing fantastic.

Why did it take so goddamn long to just make it like the [frick]ing comics?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/6/2025, 9:29 PM
Cretton heard Watts talk sh*t about the practical webswing and went "aight, bet".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 9:35 PM
@Spidey91 - The discourse around this is just funny to me because every single Spider-Man swing sequence that people praise is entirely CGI yet now people love the practical web swinging lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 9:41 PM
Some really cool shots there , especially the ones with the explosion smoke in the background.

Anyway , so nice to see a good old fashioned Spidey chase scene in a film again!!.

