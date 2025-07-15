Krysten Ritter Knew About DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Return For 2 Years; Teases Jessica Jones' MCU Future

Jessica Jones was among the Marvel Television shows cancelled by Netflix when Disney made its plans for a rival streaming service clear.

While the first batch of episodes was excellent, the second and third seasons were not. Most fans weren't too upset when the plug was pulled, but the desire to see more of Jessica has never gone away, and fans spent years campaigning for Krysten Ritter to be added to the MCU alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

It's finally happening in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it turns out Ritter has been sitting on this secret for the past two years. As you might imagine, "keeping it a secret has been torture" for the Dexter: Resurrections star.

"A long time. It’s either been talked about, in the works, or some state for a long time," the actor shared. "So, keeping that secret and keeping the enthusiasm and waiting until the [Marvel] upfronts to announce it, it was like, when it was finally out, I was like, 'Oh my God!' I’m always pretending I’m not in New York...keeping secrets because I get asked about it daily."

Expressing her gratitude for being brought back into the fold by Marvel Studios, Ritter went on to explain that becoming this character again was a largely effortless process.

"It felt crazy—like no time had passed," she revealed. "It felt celebratory; everybody was so excited. This is all due to fan demand. I really believe I’m back because the fans have been so vocal about Jessica and feeling so passionate about her. And I am so thrilled to be back in these iconic boots."

"This is a character that I love and means so much to me, and means so much to so many women and men. And the fact that she gets to come back in this huge way is a thrill. And it’s a really great team," Ritter continued, adding that she adores her co-star, Charlie Cox.

"We’re so close. We’re basically family at this point," she noted. "We’ve known each other for over ten years. And it was exciting. I think the fans are going to be very excited. There are a lot of really cool stunts."

Looking to the future, Ritter is excited to become part of a much larger universe than the one we saw on Netflix. While those shows were loosely connected to the MCU, they were treated as largely standalone stories. Outside of vetoing the use of certain characters, Marvel Studios' involvement was minimal.

"I think there are many opportunities for Jessica," Ritter teased. "I think that she’s a great way in. I think that she brings her own flavor and her own style. And I think that you could probably find her anywhere, but I do love the grounded street element. And what I’ve always loved about Jessica is how deeply personal it is."

"She’s so dynamic that it’s exciting to officially be in the MCU and be brought back in this big way. It’s amazing and wild; it’s really so rare that something like this happens. So, I’m thrilled that Marvel’s been so amazing and that the fans brought her back. I’m just over the moon about it."

We'll see what the future holds in store for the private eye, but as Marvel Studios continues to expand the street-level corner of the MCU, there's bound to be plenty for Ritter to do.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026 and is confirmed to be 8 episodes.