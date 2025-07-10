Krysten Ritter Teases Her "Gritty" Return As Jessica Jones In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2

Earlier this year, we finally got confirmation that Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and the actress has now teased her return as the hard-drinking PI during an interview with Screen Rant.

As you might expect, Ritter didn't get into plot details, simply noting that she is "thrilled to be back in Jessica's boots. There's more story for her and it's really exciting."

"Oh, it's gritty," she added. "It feels big too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like we're back. But juxtaposing it with Mia [her Dexter Resurrection character] and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I'm having. I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

The Defenders had its share of issues, but the often contentious relationship between Jones and Daredevil was a definite highlight, so it should be interesting to revisit their dynamic in the MCU.

It remains to be seen how Jones will make her MCU debut, we do have a pretty good idea why the character will make her presence felt following the events of the Born Again season finale.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declares martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force, the Man Without Fear decides to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, which Miss Jones will be able to provide in spades.

It remains to be seen if fellow super-powered New Yorkers Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and/or Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will also make their returns, but we do know that both actors were recently spotted in the Big Apple during filming.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.