X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO Prequel Comic Will Set The Stage For Animated Series' Return This Summer

X-Men '97 returns this summer on Disney+, and once again, comic readers will be able to dive right into the action at their local comic book store with X-Men '97: Season Two, an official prelude.

The five-issue limited series reunites writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin, who previously collaborated on the X-Men '97 prelude comic series for Season One.

X-Men '97: Season Two leads directly from the end of the acclaimed first season to the start of the upcoming Season 2, setting the stage for the time-sprawling saga that awaits viewers, exploring the season's biggest plot threads, and spotlighting the major new characters—and teams—joining the cast.

Here's the official description for the series:

Extinction-day has come and gone, and your favorite X-Men are lost in time! Spinning out of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 series, follow the X-Men left behind in a world that hunts and hates mutantkind! Can they survive? And just where – or when – are the X-Men now?! No X-Men '97 fan can miss this one!

"I feel exceptionally grateful that Salva Espin, Matt Milla, and I get to tell more stories fleshing out the world of X-Men '97," Foxe shared. "Everyone who watched Season One knows the team left us one heck of an era-spanning cliffhanger, and our prequel for Season Two doesn’t take any cheats or shortcuts around that wild status quo."

"We got to work closely with the series team to make sure this comic is a vital, additive experience for our mutants—what’s left of the X-Men, anyway," he teased.

Marvel Animation hasn't announced an official premiere date for X-Men '97 Season 2 yet, and some big changes have been made behind the scenes. All eyes are on whether the show can maintain its level of quality. Still, many of original showrunner Beau DeMayo's ideas will likely make it into the next batch of episodes.

Check out the cover by returning X-Men '97 cover artist Todd Nauck below, along with a variant cover by Jhony Caballero inspired by Season 1's iconic basketball looks. Stay tuned for more news about X-Men '97 Season 2 in the months ahead.