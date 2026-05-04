Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Set Photos Reveal Some Familiar Faces As Toy Story 5 Star Joins Cast

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, new photos from the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone have been revealed as cameras once again rolled in London's Waterloo Station on Sunday.

Several key cast members were spotted on set, including Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Wizard, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley.

Tristan and Gabriel Harland, who play Fred and George Weasley, and Ruari Spooner, who plays Percy Weasley, were also spotted shooting scenes.

In terms of where this fits into HBO's adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, we'd bet it's when Harry and his friends return to London at the end of the school year from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

John Hopkins (Poldark) was also spotted, and it's rumoured that he's playing Hermione Granger's father. The actor will lend his voice to Mr. Pricklepants in the upcoming Toy Story 5, taking over the role from Timothy Dalton and Robin Atkin Downes. In the books, he was a Muggle dentist who, along with his wife, was proud of his daughter's achievements as a wizard.

Hermione was forced to alter her parents' memories and give them new identities as Wendell and Monica Wilkins to protect them from the Death Eaters. After the Second Wizarding War ended, Hermione found Mr. Granger and his wife in Australia and returned their memories.

It's been said that the series will touch on moments and characters only referenced or alluded to on the page, so we can safely assume that's why Hermione's father looks set to have a little more screentime here.

Parkinson recently broke her silence on being part of Harry Potter when she said, "The children on that show are so completely wonderful. It's probably not a good thing to say this, but I'm lining them up for my daughters, haha! I really respect them."

"I'm back filming in a couple of weekends. I haven't done much yet, but what I have done has been really, really thrilling."

Check out these new Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone set photos in the X posts below.

Harry Potter swaps King's Cross for Waterloo as new TV show takes over sprawling London train station https://t.co/YR61HalCEi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 3, 2026 Dominic McLaughlin was on the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series this morning as well!



Seen as Harry Potter with Dudley Dursley, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and more of Vernon and Molly



📸 Mark Large / Daily Mail



Learn more: https://t.co/uZ8FU4k5m2 pic.twitter.com/5kk2xcCrwU — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) May 3, 2026 Molly, Fred and George Weasley with Vernon Dursley this morning on the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series



via: @Luke4152 pic.twitter.com/hlr8scvHB2 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) May 3, 2026

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.