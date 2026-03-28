Wizarding World Wonder! HARRY POTTER TV Series Smashes HBO Records With Emotionally-Charged Debut Trailer

While some fans have questioned whether the Harry Potter TV series can really offer anything new beyond what the original film adaptations already delivered, the response to its first trailer tells a different story.

The numbers speak for themselves, making it clear that there’s still a huge Harry Potter fanbase eagerly awaiting their return to the Wizarding World.

According to HBO, the first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone racked up more than 126 million organic views in its first 24 hours and over 277 million views within its first 48 hours. That milestone makes it the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history, beating the previous record by a wide margin.

The previous holder of the record was the Euphoria Season 3 trailer, which pulled in roughly 100 million views in the same timeframe.

However, to add a bit more perspective and context to these numbers, here are the leading trailer views for various entertainment projects within the first 24 hrs:

Most Views For A Trailer In First 24 Hours (All-Time Rankings):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 718.6M (24h) Grand Theft Auto VI (Trailer 2): 455M (24h) Grand Theft Auto VI (Trailer 1): 432M (24h) Avengers: Doomsday (Teaser 1): ~350M (24h) Harry Potter (Season 1): 126.9M (24h) Deadpool & Wolverine (Teaser) : 365.0 Million* (24h)

As you can see, the upcoming Harry Potter TV series stands alone among some heavyweights of film and video games.

The series will debut Christmas 2026 on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

HBO confirmed that each season will focus on a single novel, with the first season strictly covering The Philosopher's Stone.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.