Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes Reveals Why He Won't Return As HBO's Voldemort And Endorses Surprising Actress

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will premiere on HBO Max this Christmas, and following a well-received teaser trailer, excitement for this small-screen reboot of the Wizarding World is rapidly building.

While the main cast has now been revealed, the streaming platform is keeping Voldemort under wraps. All puns aside, the villain will, of course, be literally under wraps in the show's first season as he currently resides on the back of Professor Quirrell's head.

Fans are expecting to learn who will play Voldemort before Harry Potter premieres, with their voice and likeness used for both his possession of Quirrell and a flashback to the night James and Lily Potter were murdered.

Ralph Fiennes didn't start playing Voldemort until the fourth movie, 2004's Harry Potter and the Goblin of Fire. HBO could similarly make us wait before casting the villain, but it doesn't seem likely.

During an appearance on The Claudia Winkleman Show (via SFFGazette.com), the actor said that, despite previously being open to reprising the role, he now feels that the moment has passed.

"I remember being asked the question once we’d shot the total film series, would I reprise the part, and this was some years ago. I said, 'Yes, I’d love to,'" Fiennes revealed. "But then nothing’s happened, and I think that ship has sailed."

"But I’ll tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing," The Hunger Games: The Sunrise On The Reaping star added, giving his seal of approval to the Doctor Strange actress.

There have been online rumours about a female Voldemort, and Fiennes previously gave his seal of approval to his 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple co-star, Cillian Murphy. He's since denied having any involvement, meaning we're in the dark about who will ultimately play He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone hasn't really attracted any A-list film stars, so it remains to be seen whether HBO Max will look to cast a huge name or an actor who is perhaps less well-known but still a good fit for the monster previously known as Tom Riddle.

It's worth noting that the latest rumours have pointed to WandaVision and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Paul Bettany playing Voldemort.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The main cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.