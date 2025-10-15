HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal First Look At Key Voldemort Scene...From The Final Book - Possible SPOILERS

HBO's Harry Potter TV series is now shooting in Lustleigh, England, and we have a first look at the show's take on Godric's Hollow. It's where young Harry lived with his parents, Lily and James, and the village that Lord Voldemort came to on a night that changed the Wizarding World forever.

The Halloween costumes confirm that this is the fateful evening that Lord Voldemort murdered Harry's parents and attempted to kill the Boy Wizard. In doing so, the villain caused his own apparent destruction and left a lightning bolt-shaped scar on Harry's head (later revealed to be a Horcrux).

What's particularly interesting about this is that this scene wasn't fully revealed on the page until the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Shortly before Voldemort's attack on Harry and his parents is described in detail, author J.K. Rowling sets the stage as follows:

The night, wet and windy, two children dressed as pumpkins waddling across the square, and the shop windows covered in paper spiders, all the tawdry Muggle trappings of a world in which they did not believe... And he was gliding along, that sense of purpose and power and rightness in him that he always knew on these occasions... Not anger... that was for weaker souls than he... but triumph, yes... He had waited for this, he had hoped for it... "Nice costume, mister!" He saw the small boy's smile falter as he ran near enough to see beneath the hood of the cloak, saw the fear cloud his painted face: Then the child turned and ran away... Beneath the robe, he fingered the handle of his wand... One simple movement and the child would never reach his mother... but unnecessary, quite unnecessary...

Does this mean we'll get to see Voldemort in Harry Potter Season 1? While the villain doesn't make his first full appearance on the page until Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, his face will be seen on the back of Professor Quirrell's head, meaning the actor who will play him is surely going to be cast now, not several years down the line.

As the books were still being written at the time, the movies went down that route. As a result, Ralph Fiennes' likeness wasn't used for that monstrous face or as a basis for the young Tom Riddle we met in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

As for the decision to bring this scene forward for HBO's take on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, it does make sense. It will now be interesting to see whether Voldemort—and the mysterious actor playing him—is revealed on set in the coming days.

In related news, Redanian Intelligence has learned that Robin Hood actor Jake Curran has been cast as Ronan the centaur. There's still no word on who will transform into Bane and Firenze, but Leigh Quinn (Love at First Sight) has been cast in a mystery role.

Check out these new Harry Potter set photos in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).