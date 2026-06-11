The Boys Actress Jennifer Esposito Says She Liked Working With "Everyone... Expect Maybe One"

The Boys Actress Jennifer Esposito Says She Liked Working With &quot;Everyone... Expect Maybe One&quot;

In a new interview, The Boys alum Jennifer Esposito spoke about her experience working on the Prime Video series, and indicated that there was one castmate she won't miss...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

It seems The Boys actress Jennifer Esposito didn't get along with everyone she worked with during her short time on the show.

Esposito played CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor in the Prime Video series, but the character didn't last very long. After uncovering some details about a "coup from the inside" of Vought, Raynor was killed by the "Head Popper," who we'd later learn was actually Victoria Neuman.

During a recent interview with Kristian Harloff, the Summer of Sam star was asked about her experience working on the show, and revealed that she "liked pretty much everyone... I liked everyone except maybe one, but y'know, it is what it is."

Two actors on a series not getting along famously isn't exactly a rare occurrence, but Esposito's comments have led many to assume that she must be referring to Antony Starr (Homelander).

None of Starr's The Boys costars have ever said anything negative about him (that we know of, anyway), but the Banshee actor was accused of bullying Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve) in a series of social media posts a couple of years ago. These allegations were mostly dismissed as an attempt at a smear campaign, although it's worth noting that neither Starr nor McElligott ever addressed the posts.

However, it's also worth keeping in mind that Starr and Esposito didn't actually share any scenes in the series, so there's every chance she is talking about someone else here.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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LSHF
LSHF - 6/11/2026, 8:28 AM
That article was a bigger waste of time than most of them are.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/11/2026, 8:34 AM
No one named, but let's speculate anyway: like monkeys throwing sh*t.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2026, 8:38 AM
eye take it this "one" she had a problem with

was the one who ended up getting her character killed off

butt who?

this "one" she is referring to was probably someone who had worked on the show.
probably had two arms, two legs, two eyes and an a55hole.

i'd say it was either with Elizabeth Shue or Antony Starr as they were reported to be difficult on set and seeing as she wasn't really in any scenes with with Antony Starr then it must be Elizabeth Shue who is the "one"

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2026, 8:53 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/11/2026, 8:39 AM
She also made a movie a few years ago. It's pretty good.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/11/2026, 8:44 AM
Had to be that prick jack quaid
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 6/11/2026, 8:48 AM
@Gambito - I suppose this is sarcasm becuase he seems nice... unless it's all a front 🤔
Don´t thinks so though!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2026, 8:55 AM
@DiegoMD - I think he's being sarcastic.
Quaid has been on RLM a few times and seems really laid back and normal.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2026, 9:00 AM
@Gambito - his face when he saw thw GYATT
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2026, 9:02 AM
Speaking on behalf of the lynch mob, we need to know exactly who to cancel Ms Esposito. If it's not Homelander then say so or we're just gonna go ahead and take your silence as confirmation.


Who is the bad person we are allowed to attack? We needs to know!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2026, 9:03 AM
[frick] it, I'm just gonna cancel David Harbour.

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