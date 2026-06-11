X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Is Still Dancing Around The Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

X-Men franchise star Hugh Jackman is currently doing the rounds to promote A24's The Death of Robin Hood, but don't expect him to drop any Avengers: Doomsday bombshells on this press tour.

Appearing on Good Morning America, which airs on the Disney-owned ABC, Jackman refused to answer questions about his rumoured MCU return and wouldn't budge on the subject. Even when the host pointed out that the actor didn't say no, he remained silent.

Jackman did, however, acknowledge, "You got me early in the morning. If I was going to break, this was when I was going to break." Alas, he did not break on this occasion.

Unless the plan is to reveal Wolverine in an upcoming trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, it's getting hard to understand why Marvel Studios is keeping this under wraps. Jackman is a huge star, and the character himself is a major draw, so keeping this under wraps to surprise audiences won't really benefit the movie when it goes head-to-head with Dune: Part Three.

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion in 2024. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a reminder that Hugh Jackman remains a huge box office draw when he unsheathes Logan's claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel's most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

With that in mind, it's hard to imagine Deadpool & Wolverine's titular duo not reuniting in Avengers: Doomsday (we still need to find out why Thor was crying over the fallen Merc with a Mouth).

Rumours continue to swirl that Avengers: Doomsday will feature Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has wanted to pair Maguire with Jackman for decades, so that meeting is long overdue and would be one heck of a way to kick off the upcoming blockbuster.

You can watch the full interview with Jackman in the player below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.