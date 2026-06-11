Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom LEGO Minifig Revealed As Rumors Of Major Leaks Emerge

A first look at a new Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom LEGO minifig from an upcoming bust set has found its way online, and it's a lot more detailed and movie-accurate than the version that will be included in the Marvel Advent Calendar.

Not exactly a major reveal, but this may only be the beginning.

Amidst the Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaks, a rumour that similar leaked material for Doomsday might be on the horizon is circulating on social media. Apparently, someone has managed to get their hands on a package that includes the full trailer, a poster, and BTS footage and images.

The usual scoopers have only hinted at this, while the more detailed breakdowns come from a less reliable source, so we wouldn't put too much stock in this just yet. That said, Doomsday material has leaked in the past (a lot of the images we initially assumed to be AI-generated turned out to be real), and with so many significant Brand New Day leaks out there, we wouldn't be quick to rule anything out.

There is speculation that the BND leaks have actually been orchestrated by the studios themselves. It may seem like a far-fetched theory, but it is interesting that the various trailers stayed online for so long before the DMCA notices started.

At any rate, if there is any truth to the Doomsday leaks, we probably won't have to wait very long to find out.

I forgot to mention that this fig will be included in the Doom bust set and likely will be exclusive to that set. A different variation without arm printing will likely be in other Doomsday sets! pic.twitter.com/rkUPgpyaAq — Carterbricks04 (@Carterbricks04) June 11, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.