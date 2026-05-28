X-Men '97 Season 2: Obsession Star Michael Johnston Announces That He Will Voice Nathan Summers

Marvel Television debuted the first official trailer for the second season of X-Men '97 yesterday, giving fans a first look at several new characters in action.

While we know that the likes of Polaris, Rama-Tut, Danger, and several other mutant heroes that make up the new X-Force and X-Factor teams will be joining the fray, the voice actors have yet to be announced (Neve Campbell is rumoured to be playing Polaris, but this has not been confirmed).

Now, Obsession star Michael Johnston has taken to Instagram to reveal that he will provide the voice of Nathan Summers.

Nathan, the child of Scott Summers and Jean Grey, was born in X-Men '97 season 1, before being whisked off to the future by Bishop. He eventually returned to the present timeline as time-travelling freedon fighter Cable, but with season 2 taking place over multiple timelines, Cyclops and Jean will have the opportunity to meet a teenage version of their son.

Check out Johnston's post below, along with the new trailer.

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1.