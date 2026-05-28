Speed Demon Interview: Katie Cassidy Opens Up On Playing A Badass Nun In Intense Horror Movie (Exclusive)

In Speed Demon, when Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they aren't prepared for the danger and evil that pursue them.

After the train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus, Father Novak and Sister Lu must battle possessed passengers on a runaway train, with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun.

Katie Cassidy leads the movie as Sister Lu, a badass nun who is, in many ways, even tougher than the Arrowverse's Black Canary (you can hear more from the actress on her possible DCU future here).

In this interview, we speak to the actress about creating this character, what brought her back to the horror genre, and the importance of creating a backstory for this type of role. Cassidy also opens up about working with William H. Macy, the biggest challenges that came with working on the project, and potential sequel opportunities with Sister Lu.

Check out our full interview with the Speed Demon star in the player below.

You had a standout horror role in Supernatural, and obviously, you starred in Nightmare on Elm Street. So, has this return to horror been something you've been wanting for a long time?

It's definitely a genre that I've been involved with. It's been a little bit, so it was nice to kind of step back into this world for sure. It's fun, you know.

I've got to say, as a viewer, I think this film has one of the most unique premises and settings for a horror film I've seen in some time. So, was that a big part of what drew you to the story?

Yeah, that and her troubling relationship with her father was something that I could personally relate to. And I love that she steps into her power and becomes this strong nun, saves the day.

She is quite an unorthodox nun, Sister Lu. So, how did you approach playing a character like this who subverts the usual expectations of what people might expect from a sister?

So, well, my process is I do script analysis. I build backstory based on script analysis and through research, and come up with as many details as I possibly can to sort of fill that character and make that character as rich as possible. And I did the same with Sister Lu, and it was a world I really hadn't known much about. So, while I am doing my job, it's also very educational.

When you sit down to come up with that backstory, is that quite a lengthy process for you? Are you working with the director and the writer to come up with that, or is that just something that helps you personally?

It depends. For the most part, it's something I do on my own, and it is a very long process if you have the time for preparation like that. And I think the more research and the more in-depth you can go with detail in terms of building a backstory, the fuller the character is going to be. So it is a bit of a process. But it's something that has helped me along the way and something that I've learned as a part of my craft, if you will. So yeah, it's something that I think is really important to the story and character.

To go back to the setting on a train, it's very confined, and I can imagine for you as an actor, quite a confined set to be in as well. Does that kind of help you get into the mindset of a character like Sister Lu when you're actually in those surroundings?

Yeah, the setting is certainly helpful. And so, as well as when you're actually there in costume, that is another element of stepping into a character and getting to feel the clothing and getting to sort of embody and embrace this person you're portraying.

It's interesting you mentioned the costume because I know another character compares you to a superhero at one point, wearing the nun costume. So did it feel that way a little bit, playing Sister Lu, particularly as she gets very proactive later on in the film?

It was also sort of like a little bit of a hat's off to, you know, but I portrayed Laurel Lance or Black Canary for eight years. So, it was fun to have this, and that was in the script, you know, before I came on board. So it was sort of like a hat's off to that in a way, which was cute.

You're working with the screen icon like William H. Macy in the film. So, what did you enjoy about exploring that dynamic, that relationship, and just getting to work with him on set together?

Oh, he's such a fun, cool guy. Just an interesting and wildly smart human being. We got along great. And, you know, somebody I could really look up to, and we did work out some stuff in some of those scenes. And, you know, he's someone I have always looked up to and will continue to do so. And he's an incredible actor. We were really fortunate to get him.

On the opposite end, you've got a young co-star like Sky Vaux Fuller. How was it? She's such a standout in this film. She's got some great lines.

That was great as well. I mean, she's such a sweetheart, and she's also such a young talent. And I say the same thing. I think we were really fortunate in finding her, and she's that little girl. I think she's going to be a star. I think she's got a big future ahead of her.

Did you do a lot of research coming into the film?

I definitely did a bunch of research. It's obviously something for a priest; that's just the law within the Catholic church. The thing about Sister Lu, is that she's obviously very unique. And she's got a gift, and she thinks she's going to get scolded for it, but instead, you know, the pope basically encourages her to embody it and to keep going with this gift that she's been given. So, she's definitely unique.

Without going into any spoilers, it feels like maybe there's potential for this story of Sister Lu to continue. And I know obviously you're a producer on the film as well. Would you like it if the opportunity presents itself to continue telling stories with this character, do you think?

Yeah, if it all makes sense. Absolutely. John Keyes was our director. He's fantastic. I get along with him great, and I really enjoyed working with him. You know, it's a collaboration at the end of the day, and he was just so fantastic and should it continue, I would happily be there. If John Keyes is there, sign me up.

It must have been quite an intense movie for you to shoot. And there are some hard, some quite violent moments as well. Do you remember any particularly intense days on set where it was quite a challenge to play this character?

To be honest, like every day was a challenge, and that's part of filmmaking. It's not easy, and people think it is. It's not. It's so hard to get a movie made, and you know, we had such a tight shooting schedule that there was no time to go back to your trailer. We had to be ready, and you had to be there, and everybody was there working to do this together. And that is such a cool camaraderie and the collaboration is really it's like a high in a sense when you're there, like a thrill. It's like your adrenaline, and it's hard, but it's worth it, and it's why I do what I do.

Speed Demon arrives in theaters, on demand, and on Digital on May 31.