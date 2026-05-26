Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Rumored Lineup Confirms MCU Return Of Classic Hero [Spoiler]

While Marvel Studios still hasn't officially revealed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday's big bad has already been showcased in several pieces of promo art.

Leaks like that have been the norm since The Avengers was released in 2012. Many of you won't remember this, but our first look at Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembled came in the form of promotional artwork that, at the time, broke the internet.

Now, we have a possible Marvel Legends leak that, if accurate, confirms a huge Avengers: Doomsday rumour.

Apparently, Hasbro is set to reveal the first wave of action figures based on the movie at this July's San Diego Comic-Con, with the initial lineup comprised of Doctor Doom, Captain America, Thor, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

We've heard that the web-slinger will feature in Avengers: Doomsday's opening, but this seems to imply that the iconic Peter Parker Variant will have a bigger-than-expected role in the movie. Either way, it should be an easy release for Hasbro as the company can re-issue its Spider-Man figure from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home (unless some big changes have been made to the suit).

Time will tell whether this is accurate, but the prospect of seeing Maguire's Spider-Man potentially sharing the screen with the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four is hugely exciting.

In related news, IndieWire recently caught up with Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and had a fun back-and-forth about his role in Avengers: Doomsday:

I know you can’t say much about 'Avengers: Doomsday'... Right… But how does it end? [Laughs] How does it end? Well… it’s a great question. People want to know. [Laughs] I know they want to know. I know lots of things that happen. I have filmed some things in it...

What would you like to see from Maguire's Spider-Man if he appears in Avengers: Doomsday?

The first wave of Marvel Legends figures for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ will reportedly include:



• Doctor Doom

• Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

• Thor

• Captain America



Hasbro is expected to reveal them at SDCC.



(via: https://t.co/OBdB0Z2bNf) pic.twitter.com/IS1mrxPEq1 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 26, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.