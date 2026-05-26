Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rated: Runtime And Possible Release Date Explained

After a blurry leak at the end of 2025, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser was officially released in March. It feels like we're due a new look at the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up, and, fortunately, it seems a trailer is imminent.

The same Korean Ratings Board that revealed the runtimes of all four Avengers: Doomsday teasers has just rated a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer...and it's only 44 seconds long.

This could be just a shortened version of the main trailer or an in-theater promotional video. However, while we'd advise tempering your expectations, that doesn't mean a new sneak peek isn't heading our way imminently.

Several reliable insiders are reporting that it will likely be online sometime in the next two weeks, and Sony Pictures will likely have a trailer ready to play in front of Masters of the Universe—a movie it's distributing—on June 5. Will it be exclusive to theaters before getting an online release? It's possible, but an online release can't be that far off.

Toy Story 5 on June 19 is another possibility, of course, as is Supergirl the following week. Still, the latter would be leaving it a little too late, seeing as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland recently teased. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has confirmed that the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos is the movie's "opening action sequence." Describing it as "exhilarating," he added, "One of the results of that was that we were seeing thousands of people showing up to watch us work. It was a really lovely reminder to us how much this movie means to a lot of people in the world."

What could we see in the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer? There's a chance that Sadie Sink's character will finally be revealed, while some shots of The Hulk in action are surely also inevitable. More Scorpion and a first look at Tombstone would also be welcomed.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.