Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rated: Runtime And Possible Release Date Explained

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rated: Runtime And Possible Release Date Explained

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been rated, but it's a little shorter than expected. As for when it could receive an online release, we also have some insights for you.

News
By JoshWilding - May 26, 2026 09:05 AM EST

After a blurry leak at the end of 2025, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser was officially released in March. It feels like we're due a new look at the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up, and, fortunately, it seems a trailer is imminent.

The same Korean Ratings Board that revealed the runtimes of all four Avengers: Doomsday teasers has just rated a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer...and it's only 44 seconds long.

This could be just a shortened version of the main trailer or an in-theater promotional video. However, while we'd advise tempering your expectations, that doesn't mean a new sneak peek isn't heading our way imminently. 

Several reliable insiders are reporting that it will likely be online sometime in the next two weeks, and Sony Pictures will likely have a trailer ready to play in front of Masters of the Universe—a movie it's distributing—on June 5. Will it be exclusive to theaters before getting an online release? It's possible, but an online release can't be that far off.

Toy Story 5 on June 19 is another possibility, of course, as is Supergirl the following week. Still, the latter would be leaving it a little too late, seeing as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland recently teased. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has confirmed that the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos is the movie's "opening action sequence." Describing it as "exhilarating," he added, "One of the results of that was that we were seeing thousands of people showing up to watch us work. It was a really lovely reminder to us how much this movie means to a lot of people in the world."

What could we see in the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer? There's a chance that Sadie Sink's character will finally be revealed, while some shots of The Hulk in action are surely also inevitable. More Scorpion and a first look at Tombstone would also be welcomed. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Includes Improved VFX And New Backgrounds Following First Teaser
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Includes Improved VFX And New Backgrounds Following First Teaser
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Footage Reveals First Look At New Female Villain
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Footage Reveals First Look At New Female Villain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2026, 10:02 AM
The Breadwinner comes out this week and Evil Dead burn comes out a couple weeks after, but if I had to guess and maybe they release it with that shitty ass Breadwinner movie since it's a kid movie. Otherwise it could be MOTU.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/26/2026, 10:03 AM

Cretton is very overrated.

But I thought the last Spidey movie was so great, that I can't help being wildly optimistic.

Go Peter Parker Spider-Man!!!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/26/2026, 10:30 AM
@DocSpock - don't think dude has that big of a career to be considered under or overrated
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/26/2026, 10:05 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day


User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/26/2026, 10:08 AM
The movie is only a couple months away, so I expect it within the next two or so weeks.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/26/2026, 10:12 AM
"This is some of the best action that we've had in any of these movies," Tom Holland recently teased. "We've shot the most stunts on the day in camera. Putting Spider-Man on the street with cars exploding. It's just so awesome. It's going to allow the audience to be part of the experience."

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2026, 10:52 AM
Yeah , the 44 second thing is likely just a promotional video of some sort but we’ll see…

I do think a second trailer is coming though and I feel it will likely be with MOTU since it’s being distributed by Sony but also because it might give that film an initial boost too then it would Toy Story 5 which doesn’t really need it imo.

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to checking it out!!.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/26/2026, 10:52 AM
That headline made me throw up in my mouth a little - are we really using the whole “X Explained” thing with a trailer runtime and release date……

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder