Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Footage Reveals First Look At New Female Villain

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Footage Reveals First Look At New Female Villain

A leaked Screen X featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has found its way online, giving us a first glimpse of a new female villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2026 12:05 PM EST

A new featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has leaked online, and it reveals more of Spidey's battle against The Hand, as well as a first look at a new villain.

We heard that The Hand might show up in Brand New Day some time ago, and the first trailer showed the wall-crawler facing off against a group of red-clad ninjas in a prison. Here, we see several new shots from the action sequence, and a quick glimpse of The Hand's mysterious female leader.

The Hand has had several notable female members in the comics over the years, including Lady Bullseye, Elektra, Betsy Braddock, and Scarlet Samurai (Mariko Yashida). There's a theory that this character will turn out to be Mariko, but it seems more like speculation than a solid rumour.

We're not sure how significant a role these mystical warriors will play in the movie, but we wouldn't be surprised if this woman turned out to be "nameless Hand leader."

The Hand appeared in the Marvel Netflix shows, but instead of worshipping and gaining power from "The Beast" (the demon known as Krahllak), they sought immortality via the fossilised bones of a dragon.

Spider-Man will also face off against The Hulk in the movie, teaming up with The Punisher to put an end to the Green Goliath's rampage. According to MTTSH, ol' Frank Castle may not be quite as "toned down" as we've been led to believe.

Check out the new featurette in the player below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Includes Improved VFX And New Backgrounds Following First Teaser
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Includes Improved VFX And New Backgrounds Following First Teaser
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch May Reveal How Spidey Will Take Down Savage Hulk - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch May Reveal How Spidey Will Take Down Savage Hulk - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/23/2026, 12:52 PM
Isnt it just a female ninja?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/23/2026, 12:58 PM
The camera work looks as off putting as The Flash.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2026, 12:59 PM
Oh my god Hunter Shafer is shafering spidey
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/23/2026, 1:00 PM
Sadi Sink will be Mary Jane Watson.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/23/2026, 1:17 PM
@OneMoreTime - I kept hoping that the MCU MJ would evolve into the classic MJ if she decided to get into theater and acting. They were teasing that in Far From Home. Plus Zendaya looks good with red hair.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/23/2026, 1:30 PM
@TheFinestSmack -

User Comment Image
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 5/23/2026, 1:06 PM
That bitch in Daredevil S2 who was with Nobu and killed that poor Marine vet in the van never did get hers. Really wanted Castle to kill her.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/23/2026, 1:29 PM
Am I the only one who sees most of this shit now and lament how cool the MCU COULD have been long term?

Spidey looks great and the tech exists to make every iconic Marvel moment come to life and these half assed hacks shit out 'content' that's MID AF at best now...

I don't even remember HALF of the projects since Endgame and I watched even fewer.

We had an embarrassment of riches and pissed it away.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2026, 1:46 PM
I still have a feeling that The Hand has a smaller role then some are speculating about tbh such as likely being part of the villain montage that will cover Peter’s time from NWH to BND but we’ll see.

Also that woman is likely just a stunt person and will probably just be credited as “Female Hand Leader” or something akin to that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder