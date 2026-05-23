Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Footage Reveals First Look At New Female Villain

A new featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has leaked online, and it reveals more of Spidey's battle against The Hand, as well as a first look at a new villain.

We heard that The Hand might show up in Brand New Day some time ago, and the first trailer showed the wall-crawler facing off against a group of red-clad ninjas in a prison. Here, we see several new shots from the action sequence, and a quick glimpse of The Hand's mysterious female leader.

The Hand has had several notable female members in the comics over the years, including Lady Bullseye, Elektra, Betsy Braddock, and Scarlet Samurai (Mariko Yashida). There's a theory that this character will turn out to be Mariko, but it seems more like speculation than a solid rumour.

We're not sure how significant a role these mystical warriors will play in the movie, but we wouldn't be surprised if this woman turned out to be "nameless Hand leader."

The Hand appeared in the Marvel Netflix shows, but instead of worshipping and gaining power from "The Beast" (the demon known as Krahllak), they sought immortality via the fossilised bones of a dragon.

Spider-Man will also face off against The Hulk in the movie, teaming up with The Punisher to put an end to the Green Goliath's rampage. According to MTTSH, ol' Frank Castle may not be quite as "toned down" as we've been led to believe.

Punisher is a crazy psycho in Spider-Man Brand New Day 😱 pic.twitter.com/VXSxaUKSAF — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 23, 2026

Check out the new featurette in the player below.

Spiderman Brand New Day BTS leaked 🚨‼️📈

Were all Villains are revealed ⚡#SpidermanBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/YNS0UIJ3t7 — Vinayak 🦄 (@Vinayak_gif) May 23, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.