UPDATE: Venom Star Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired From MobLand After On-Set Clashes

UPDATE: Venom Star Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired From MobLand After On-Set Clashes

If MobLand returns for a third season, it will most likely be without lead star Tom Hardy, who has reportedly been fired after clashing with the show's producers...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

UPDATE: TMZ is now reporting that Hardy has not been fired, and the situation is "still fluid." Apparently, the actor did indeed clash with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, but the door may still be open for Hardy to return if the show does get picked up for a third season.

Original article follows.

MobLand star Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama series after repeatedly clashing with the show's producers.

According to industry insider Matt Belloni (since backed by Variety), Hardy, who is also a producer on the series, was axed after numerous run-ins with producers due to repeatedly arriving late to set, as well as giving unwarranted notes on the scripts and changing dialogue.

The Venom star is also said to have expressed dissatisfaction that MobLand features an ensemble cast (maybe he wanted his character to have more of the spotlight?), though it's not clear if he actually had any specific issues with any of his co-stars.

Production had already been completed on season 2, but should MobLand be renewed for a third run - which seems likely given the show's popularity - Hardy will not be involved.

Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the show, which launched on Paramount+ last spring and quickly became the streamer's second most-watched series. Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine also star as members of the crime family Harry works for.

This isn't the first time Hardy has clashed with colleagues on set, as he had a fiery confrontation with co-star Charlize Theron while shooting Mad Max: Fury Road. The Apex star's issues reportedly stemmed from Hardy's tardiness back then, too, and director George Miller has admitted that he had to play mediator.

Hardy has previously teased what viewers can expect from the second season.

"[It will touch on] the control of drugs, ammunition, weapons, people and all kinds of things that go through Europe, from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe," he told THR last year. "There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through, and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

Update: THR has now weighed in, and the trade doesn't think that Hardy has actually been fired - yet - though his season 3 status is said to be "in limbo."

Set in modern-day London, the story centers on the Harrigans, an Irish crime family led by the cold and calculating Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and the highly manipulative matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren). For decades, the Harrigans maintained an uneasy truce with the Stevenson family. That peace shatters when Conrad's grandson, Eddie, stabs a man in a nightclub alongside Richie Stevenson’s son, Tommy, who mysteriously disappears in the aftermath.

With Tommy missing and Richie out for revenge, the Harrigan family is thrust into an all-out war. Caught directly in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, a loyal but non-blood member of the family tasked with tracking down Tommy, cleaning up Eddie's messes, and keeping his own family out of danger.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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CplHicks
CplHicks - 5/22/2026, 12:24 PM
Just end the show then. He's the reason people watch.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 5/22/2026, 12:28 PM
Well that sucks, I really enjoy the show and it would in no way be the same show without him but damn dude be respectful of other people and their time. And you know when people complain about a star’s tardiness they aren’t talking about the kind of person who is perpetually running 10 or 15 minutes behind, they are talking about hugely disruptive lateness.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2026, 12:34 PM
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/22/2026, 12:34 PM
hope he not fired reading the synopsis made me wanna binge this.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2026, 1:26 PM
@Matchesz - It's worth a watch, I like Joffrey from game of Thrones but the prick they got in this show is soo much worse.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/22/2026, 12:37 PM
The first time I'm hearing about this show.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/22/2026, 1:01 PM
Looks like i won't be watching it, then.

He was the best part of Season 2 and without him, this show will tank.
hainesy
hainesy - 5/22/2026, 1:05 PM
Tom Hardy is autistic/neurodiverse, which also explains why he is so good at jiu jitsu. He's an incredible actor and I have loved everything he has been in.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 5/22/2026, 1:09 PM
@hainesy - Autistic and artistic.

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ChrisParis
ChrisParis - 5/22/2026, 1:19 PM
The problem with the show was that Hardy was barely in it. I watched just to see him, but his role as a tough "fixer" was largely sidelined. And then, when he was called on to do stuff, his actions were really, really muted. It was as if they were worried about censorship. So I don't blame him. Hardy is an A-list actor who really got buried under the ensemble cast idea. Pierce Brosnan does a great job in it, though; you'd never know he was once James Bond.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/22/2026, 1:31 PM
is this show worth watching? i dont really have alot of time to watch shows these days but ive heard good things about it. im also a Big Hardy fan but hearing he is constantly late to sets is not the professional i thought he'd be; still i like almost everything he's been in.
grif
grif - 5/22/2026, 1:45 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - depends on what you want out of it.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/22/2026, 4:32 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - kind of a diva. Charleze Théron hated his guts on mad Max.
Guy needs to come out already
grif
grif - 5/22/2026, 1:45 PM
oh well. i gave up after a few episodes cause dudes got ties to the police already.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/22/2026, 2:03 PM
End the show after the second season. It’s okay. He’s the only reason to watch it.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/22/2026, 2:13 PM
Shit happens so now he's free and willing to join the DCU!

We could use grade A talent like him!

Join the DC Alliance, the only alliance that matters.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
ElBlancoChoco
ElBlancoChoco - 5/22/2026, 3:12 PM
As good as the rest of the cast is, Hardy is the draw. Can't wait for the 2nd season, even if it's the last.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/22/2026, 4:27 PM
He still has TABOO. Y'all remember that?
I recommend.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 5/22/2026, 10:00 PM
he learned nothing from Venom.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/23/2026, 8:05 AM
OFF TOPIC

Spider-Man Brand New Day I think I know who Sadie Sink is playing.......


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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/23/2026, 8:23 AM
"UPDATE: TMZ is now reporting that Hardy has not been fired, and the situation is "still fluid." Apparently, the actor did indeed clash with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, but the door may still be open for Hardy to return if the show does get picked up for a third season."


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LoudLon
LoudLon - 5/23/2026, 8:28 AM
Good show. The storyline so far hasn't been anything new or groundbreaking, but the performances are top-notch. Especially Hardy and Pierce Brosnon, who has played villains before, but never this grizzled and intimidating.

Get your act together, Hardy. Don't be one of those "I'm a great actor so I am entitled to be an asshole" people.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 5/23/2026, 8:34 AM
Hardy be like...

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