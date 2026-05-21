Will The Mandalorian And Grogu "Save" Star Wars? Opening Weekend Estimates Have Started Increasing

Will The Mandalorian And Grogu &quot;Save&quot; Star Wars? Opening Weekend Estimates Have Started Increasing

As The Mandalorian and Grogu begins arriving in theaters, revised opening weekend estimates point to a surge in interest that could give the latest Star Wars movie a stronger-than-expected start.

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu has now started hitting theaters nationwide, but can the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker restore the long-running sci-fi franchise to its former glory?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first big-screen adaptation of a Disney+ series currently sits at 61%, meaning it's a couple of percentage points away from potentially slipping into "Rotten" territory. That's based on 135 reviews, with at least another couple of hundred yet to be counted based on past experience.

Following initial projections that The Mandalorian and Grogu would open with $160 million at the worldwide box office, The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) has shared some revised figures that bode well for The Mandalorian follow-up.

Tracking services show The Mandalorian and Grogu opening to roughly $82 million in North America, an increase of $2 million from numbers shared earlier this week. However, some exhibitors expect it to soar to $95 million to $100 million over the long Memorial Day weekend. 

While its potential global bow still sits at $160 million, according to Disney insiders, the report explains, "Others who pay close attention to social metrics are more bullish. A major advantage: It is arguably the most family-friendly title of any Star Wars film."

One "top financier" who spoke to the trade believes The Mandalorian and Grogu could open with $105 million in the U.S. and $85 million overseas for a $190 million global bow. 

"Word-of-mouth across social media is the key; critics have become largely irrelevant to performance," they explain. "The film’s fate will also hinge on whether it draws in the family audience. We expect that demographic to turn out. If they do not, the grosses will be lower than our predictions."

"Historically, Memorial Day has been driven by casual audiences deciding to go to the movies. Star Wars films have also relied on walk-up business," the insider continued, adding that Disney may not be too bothered by box office figures. Why? Grogu is a huge merchandise seller, and The Mandalorian now has a presence in its theme parks, so think of The Mandalorian and Grogu as an advertisement for those.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has started rolling out overseas, and it's off to a slow start in Italy, at least. The movie grossed $417,000 on Wednesday, which is on the lower side for a Disney IP in the country post-COVID. Still, as with everywhere else, it's the weekend that will be key.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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jst5
jst5 - 5/21/2026, 3:16 PM
I feel bad for anyone that waste their money on this....it's a con job for Disney to steal money.Watched it two days ago and it's pointless....only word you can use...pointless.
emersonrj2004
emersonrj2004 - 5/21/2026, 3:20 PM
@jst5 - Not every Star Wars movie has to have galaxy threatening stakes. Just because it doesn't tie-in to a larger story doesn't mean it's pointless. I am excited to go see a new Star Wars movie in the theaters with my family, who is also very excited.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/21/2026, 3:27 PM
@jst5 - Yeah. I've noticed even some of the "positive" reviews are saying that.

This is just more CONTENT being pumped out by the synagoue of Satan, I mean Disney.
I can't imagine spending money to watch a mesley TV SHOW in movie theatres. Smh
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2026, 3:44 PM
@Feralwookiee - people spend 300 on tickets go see there team play in stadium no different
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2026, 3:45 PM
@jst5 - people Skelton crew and Star Wars visions they don’t connect to anything
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/21/2026, 3:52 PM
@dragon316 - But that's a live event, not a television show being passed off as a feature film.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/21/2026, 3:28 PM
Go see Obsession or Passenger instead
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/21/2026, 3:48 PM
@MisterBones - Hoping to see both in the next week if I can figure them in!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/21/2026, 3:48 PM
Not sure what people are expecting out of a movie based on a show that mostly exists to sell toys and car decals to people who like cute shit. My wife and I are taking our 9 year old while our 13 year old sits it out. This should be a brainless popcorn throwaway, and I’m excited to watch it happen.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/21/2026, 3:54 PM
@FrankenDad - "My wife and I are taking our 9 year old while our 13 year old sits it out."

My 15 year old has no desire to see it either. He does want to see MOTU though and he keeps asking about Superman 2 and The Batman Part 2 as well lol.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/21/2026, 3:56 PM
@Irregular - 😂 Almost the Same with MOTU. I told him we’re going and he said “Ok. It seems ok.”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 3:49 PM
No , it won’t save Star Wars but I’m also not of the particular opinion that SW needs saving personally (also it’s at 62% from 149 reviews so far which indicates a mixed-positive reception imo)…

I think this gonna be a fun film with cool action , humor & a nice bit of heart to it which I’m all for because life is [frick]ing stressful enough that it’s nice to just go and escape for 2 hours or so.

The movie releasing on a 3 day weekend in the States could be a blessing for them so fingers crossed & hoping for the best!!.

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