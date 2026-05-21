The Boys Showrunner Reveals Why Dominique McElligott Declined Offer To Return As Queen Maeve For Series Finale

The Boys Showrunner Reveals Why Dominique McElligott Declined Offer To Return As Queen Maeve For Series Finale

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that he did reach out to Dominique McElligott to gauge her interest in returning for the series finale, but she declined the offer...

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By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Queen Maeve did not appear in the series finale of The Boys (she did get a mention), but showrunner Eric Kripke has now revealed that he was thinking about bringing the character back - before Dominique McElligott declined his offer.

Maeve, a super-strong Supe who was a founding member of The Seven, ultimately turned against Homelander in season 3 and appeared to sacrifice herself to take down Soldier Boy in the finale. We later learn that she survived, and the last we saw of the now powerless Maeve, she was leaving to start a new life with her girlfriend.

We're not sure how effective Maeve would have been in the final fight against Homelander without her abilities, but Kripke did reach out to McElligott to ask if she'd like him to write her a part in the finale.

"I would have loved to have had Maeve," Kripke tells Gold Derby. "I was in conversation with [Dominique McElligott]. We still email once in a while. She's mostly retired from acting, and her schedule didn't work out. It was all a very friendly, non-controversial thing. I was like, 'If we wrote it, would you do it?' And she's like, 'I'm kind of out of it, and I'm busy, and unfortunately I can't, but send everyone my love.' That was sort of it."

The Irish actress rarely does interviews and clearly values her privacy, so it's not overly surprising that she decided not to reprise the role.

Kripke was also asked if he ever considered including a post-credits scene, as opposed to the shots of the show's crew that ended the episode.

"No, that was always the crew. What happened was, during our wrap party, they cut together a shorter version of that piece, and I really loved it. We were never going to have any mid-credit sting or anything, because the show's over, and those characters are retired. The actors, obviously, and rightfully so, get the spotlight. But we've had an incredible amount of the crew that have been there the entire time, and they work so hard, 14 to 15 hours a day, every single day, to make this show. They deserve their flowers as much as anybody, maybe more."

Were you disappointed that Maeve didn't return? Let us know in the comments.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/21/2026, 1:21 PM
Queen Maeve didn't need to return at all in my opinion. Star Light was an important character arc for Queen Maeve in finding her light within herself again. I think writing her in to return would do her closed chapter a disservice. Seeing Star Light turn into what Maeve was when we met her was an interesting parallel. Marie should have been a character he played a far more prominent role is reminding Annie to not let the light go out.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 1:22 PM
Must have been busy catching up on laundry because she does not have any gigs booked lol

Don't blame her for coming up with an excuse though
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 1:24 PM
As an aside, one of her only other roles is in the movie Moon starring Sam Rockwell. Excellent movie.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/21/2026, 1:25 PM
@InfinitePunches - she also plays a hooker in The Guard.i remember her scenes for reasons.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 1:26 PM
@MarkCassidy - 👁️👄👁️
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/21/2026, 1:28 PM
@InfinitePunches - How do you know she doesn’t have anything booked? Do you know her personally or are you her agent? You can’t know for sure just assumptions at this point. She was actively working as an actress before she starred in the boys.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 1:35 PM
@SuperClark - She's retired as the article says. She has not worked at all since 2017 outside of the Boys.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/21/2026, 1:43 PM
@InfinitePunches - fairly certain that she had a family.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/21/2026, 1:53 PM
@UltimaRex - Well I hope she still does.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/21/2026, 1:25 PM
Im pretty sure something happened behind the scenes between her and Starr there were some rumours that he was unprofessional towards her and i believe it tbh. Something seems off with the way she left and was subsequently written off the show. As for semi-retirement well I’m sure she’s made enough money to live comfortably.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/21/2026, 1:35 PM
@SuperClark - I'm not sure i buy those rumors, if for no other reason that the person who started them has posted all sorts of stuff about other actors that turned out to be false. That said, it is odd that nobody ever addressed it. Maybe they just didn't want to give them any more air.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/21/2026, 1:40 PM
@MarkCassidy - One thing I’ve noticed is that Anthony Starr doesn’t do many group interviews with the cast. The promotional tour for the final season consists of the main cast but no Anthony. He’s done dual interviews with some of the cast and there was a red carpet premiere two months back but that’s about it. I just find it odd that he’s not part of the group as much like he used to be.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2026, 1:30 PM
It would have been cool if she stuck the crow bar in his skull. But first Butcher would have stuck it up his ass. THEN he would get the dirty end in the skull from her.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 1:41 PM
Well , I’m glad that Kripke atleast asked her if she would have liked to be in the finale but ultimately I think it worked out for the best since I don’t see how Maeve could have fit especially without her powers…

Hopefully everything is ok with Dominique and she has mostly retired from acting (her last role was as Maeve from what I can see on her IMDB) due to her volition rather then being forced to hence I wish her well.

She did really great as Maeve imo and I’m happy that the character out there living her life with Elena!!.

User Comment Image
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/21/2026, 1:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - heard she is trying to be a doctor now.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/21/2026, 1:44 PM
The little flashback bits with Starlight were enough. Actually bringing her backwouldn't have added anything.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/21/2026, 1:59 PM
Ahh okay, this was an issue in had as i would have liked a glorious cameo. She would not have been at the White House but maybe something afterwards would have been nice. So good to know that Kripke tried.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/21/2026, 2:00 PM
Would have been nice to see a clip of her during the farewell montage but I think her exit served as enough closure that she didn’t need to
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/21/2026, 2:12 PM
Even she knew it was trash lol

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