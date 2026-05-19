Does The Mandalorian And Grogu Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is days away from landing in theaters, and excitement among Star Wars fans is rapidly increasing. The first reactions were largely positive, and the full review embargo lifts later today, May 19.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has previously confirmed that he wrote Season 4 with the intention of tying into Grand Admiral Thrawn's return in Ahsoka. When the decision was made for The Mandalorian to become The Mandalorian and Grogu, he penned a standalone feature from scratch that's more in line with Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Disney+ series.

Fans are still hoping for some world-building and anything that sets the stage for Din Djarin and The Child to have a big role in the Star Wars Galaxy moving forward.

Before creating The Mandalorian, Favreau helped launch the MCU with 2008's Iron Man. That movie included a game-changing post-credits scene, featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury recruiting Tony Stark to The Avengers. Does the latest Star Wars movie follow suit?

No, The Mandalorian and Grogu does NOT have a post-credits scene. When the credits start rolling, that's it, though you could always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked on the movie (and to enjoy Ludwig Göransson's incredible score).

Sigourney Weaver recently spoke with GamesRadar+ and teased plans for a potential sequel. "Well, in an ideal world, I'd love to make another Mandalorian and Grogu, because it was so much fun to work with Jon Favreau. And I'm a huge admirer, and just to be in this world, for me, it was cool. And I really like my character, and I'd love to do more work with Pedro and his sidekick."

"So, I think that, secretly, we're all hoping maybe this could produce another one that would take us further into the Outer Rim and more adventures," the screen icon added.

For now, a sequel to The Mandalorian and Grogu has not been confirmed, and it's not hugely surprising that there's no stinger to set up Ahsoka Season 2 or any upcoming movies like next summer's Star Wars: Starfighter. Disney will, however, be keeping a close eye on those box office numbers this weekend before officially greenlighting anything.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.