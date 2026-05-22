Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch May Reveal How Spidey Will Take Down Savage Hulk - Spoilers

A first look at some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day tie-in merchandise has been shared online, and it might just give us an idea of how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) plans to even the playing field during his battle with the Savage Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

This Spider-Man action figure features an "Anti-Gamma mode," and the box artwork shows Spidey shooting glowing green "anti-gamma webs."

It's worth keeping in mind that merchandise doesn't always reflect what will actually happen in the movie, but some fairly significant plot points have been spoiled by figures, t-shirts, books, etc, in the past.

We still don't know for certain what leads to Bruce Banner going "Savage" and embarking on an old-school rampage, but rumour has it that Sadie Sink's character (most likely Jean Grey) uses her powers to alter Banner's mind, prompting Spider-Man to join forces with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in an attempt to stop him.

Check out the image below, along with a new international poster that was released earlier today.

New look at ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ toy features Spider-Man shooting anti-gamma webs. pic.twitter.com/OnWDllUSiu — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) May 21, 2026

"No matter if no one remembers me, I'll keep protecting."



New flyers for Spider-Man Brand New Day with that tagline on it are being given out in Japan



Photo Credit @/marveltomodachi pic.twitter.com/BbKAmZyBEO — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 22, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.