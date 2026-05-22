The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Paul Walter Hauser Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Mole Man Role

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Paul Walter Hauser Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Mole Man Role

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Paul Walter Hauser has revealed exactly how much he was paid for his work in the MCU movie, and finding the right balance between big budget and indie fare.

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By JoshWilding - May 22, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Paul Walter Hauser made his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Mole Man, the first villain Marvel's First Family faced in both the comics and on Earth-828.

His role in the reboot was small, though it's been confirmed that a chunk of Hauser's work was left on the cutting room floor. That included a lengthy exchange with Sue Storm in Subterranea and a more prominent role in the final act when the citizens of New York took refuge underground.

In a surprisingly candid new interview, Hauser revealed how much he was paid for his role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It may be more than you'd expect, or perhaps less, but the actor's comments offer some intriguing insights into the inner workings of Hollywood. 

"If I'm starring in a movie, indie or studio, I demand a certain salary," he says in the video below. "And when I'm doing a supporting role, I know that I can back down and know that they only have so much money to play with. For something like Fantastic Four, you make two or three hundred thousand bucks to play Mole Man."

"And then, you know, taxes. Agent, 10%; manager, a percentage; lawyer, 5%. I give 5% to a business manager. I grew up in the church, so I'm always tithing something, whether it's 5% of my net gross or 12%. I'll give away something to someone who needs it. But at the end of the day, what looked like $250,000 is a lot closer to $136,000. And that's still a lot of money by anyone's metric."

"But it's not going to set you up for life," Hauser continued. "There's a reason I do a shit ton of movies, and it's because I have to keep doing them because I'm not getting paid on a Springsteen or a Fantastic Four what I'm getting paid on The Luckiest Man in America or Balls Up."

It's rare to hear an actor discuss money like this, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star certainly isn't looking for any sympathy for what was still a decent payday for a minor supporting role.

As of now, there's nothing to suggest that we'll see more Mole Man in the MCU. Marvel Studios has not announced plans for The Fantastic Four 2, and if a sequel does happen, it will likely take place on Earth-616. The villain is fairly one-note, so there are only so many places he can go on screen.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming on Disney+ and available on Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray.

@vulture "there's a reason i do a shit ton of movies" #goodoneshow ♬ original sound - Vulture
About The Author:
JoshWilding
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CookieHound
CookieHound - 5/22/2026, 1:39 PM
I really appreciate his transparency and that he acknowledged that $136,000.00 is a lot by anyone’s metrics — especially considering he was on set maybe what…5 days?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/22/2026, 2:50 PM
@CookieHound - I always found him entertaining, and he gives each role his all, big or small. Fun fact, he's actually a pretty accomplished indie pro wrestler (seriously, Google his matches).
Sominan
Sominan - 5/22/2026, 1:41 PM
So he got paid $136,000 for FF? Or just 3 or 4 thousand?

EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/22/2026, 1:49 PM
@Sominan - He says he netted $136,000, from around a $250,000 payment after all deductions.
Sominan
Sominan - 5/22/2026, 2:52 PM
@EscapeMySight - thank you
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/22/2026, 1:50 PM
Awesome that he speaks so freely about this stuff. Seems like a cool guy. I always like seeing him pop up on screen.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2026, 1:54 PM
So recast and use Huntee Majors
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/22/2026, 2:04 PM
I’m not even going to read that. I don’t care what the number is. It was too much!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 2:09 PM
I appreciate his honesty and transparency though having seen other PWH interviews , he just seems like a straight shooter which I like…

Anyway , I enjoyed his version of Mole Man in First Steps as the FF’s first “villain” (though now reformed) who only wants what’s best for his people so I wouldn’t mind if we see him again in the sequel or beyond.

User Comment Image

I especially enjoyed his respect for Sue and how he just didn’t get along with Johnny and Reed haha.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/22/2026, 2:15 PM
I’d be happy with that paycheck
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/22/2026, 2:25 PM
@TheVisionary25-

So, you "enjoyed his version of Mole Man" eh? Wow. Just, wow. SMH 🙄
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/22/2026, 2:17 PM
I didn't even realize that was him
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/22/2026, 2:19 PM
M.I.N.O. (Mole-Man In Name Only) 🫤
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/22/2026, 2:20 PM
He should have been an early main villain in the movie

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