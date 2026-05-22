Venom Star Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired From MobLand After On-Set Clashes

MobLand star Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama series after repeatedly clashing with the show's producers.

According to industry insider Matt Belloni (since backed by Variety), Hardy, who is also a producer on the series, was axed after numerous run-ins with producers due to repeatedly arriving late to set, as well as giving unwarranted notes on the scripts and changing dialogue.

The Venom star is also said to have expressed dissatisfaction that MobLand features an ensemble cast (maybe he wanted his character to have more of the spotlight?), though it's not clear if he actually had any specific issues with any of his co-stars.

Production had already been completed on season 2, but should MobLand be renewed for a third run - which seems likely given the show's popularity - Hardy will not be involved.

Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the show, which launched on Paramount+ last spring and quickly became the streamer's second most-watched series. Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine also star as members of the crime family Harry works for.

This isn't the first time Hardy has clashed with colleagues on set, as he had a fiery confrontation with co-star Charlize Theron while shooting Mad Max: Fury Road. The Apex star's issues reportedly stemmed from Hardy's tardiness back then, too, and director George Miller has admitted that he had to play mediator.

Hardy has previously teased what viewers can expect from the second season.

"[It will touch on] the control of drugs, ammunition, weapons, people and all kinds of things that go through Europe, from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe," he told THR last year. "There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through, and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

Update: THR has now weighed in, and the trade doesn't think that Hardy has actually been fired - yet - though his season 3 status is said to be "in limbo."

Set in modern-day London, the story centers on the Harrigans, an Irish crime family led by the cold and calculating Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and the highly manipulative matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren). For decades, the Harrigans maintained an uneasy truce with the Stevenson family. That peace shatters when Conrad's grandson, Eddie, stabs a man in a nightclub alongside Richie Stevenson’s son, Tommy, who mysteriously disappears in the aftermath.

With Tommy missing and Richie out for revenge, the Harrigan family is thrust into an all-out war. Caught directly in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, a loyal but non-blood member of the family tasked with tracking down Tommy, cleaning up Eddie's messes, and keeping his own family out of danger.