Deadpool 4: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's "Not In Any Huge Rush" For Wade Wilson's MCU Return

Deadpool 4: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's &quot;Not In Any Huge Rush&quot; For Wade Wilson's MCU Return

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has revealed why he isn't in a "huge rush" to move forward with another movie starring the Merc with a Mouth, and teases his future in the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool
Source: Collider

After a memorable—albeit for all the wrong reasons—cameo as Wade Wilson in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds finally suited up as a comic-accurate version of the Merc with a Mouth in 2016's Deadpool.

A sequel, Deadpool 2, followed two years later, but plans for a third movie (and X-Force) fell by the wayside when the Disney/Fox merger happened. In 2024, we got Deadpool & Wolverine, a $1.3 billion hit that left fans eager for more.

Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are next expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. There have also been reports that Reynolds is penning a team-up project for the Mutant Saga, potentially featuring Deadpool, Wolverine, Storm, and Cable.

During a recent interview with Collider, Reynolds was asked about his MCU future and replied, "Briefly, because I'm sure we don't have much time, I've talked to Marvel off and on, always. We have a really great relationship, you know? It's always a conversation. I'm always just looking to be additive and help on anything, even if it's not a movie I’m in."

"And I'm always writing. I mean, it's how I kind of get it out of my system. I love writing. That character and that world is one in which anything is possible, and that in and of itself allows for so much freedom and storytelling."

"I have a few things written that I love. I don’t know. We’ll figure out when the time is right. I’m not in any huge rush right now to do anything," Reynolds continued, sharing his take that "Deadpool works best on both scarcity and surprise, so jumping right back into it full on right now is probably something I’m not going to do."

"I gotta say, that Marvel team, those guys have been incredible, all of them, and I’m really, really lucky to have the opportunity to work with them the way I have, as intimately as I have," he concluded.

With the next Avengers movies likely to finally reveal why Thor was crying over the fallen Deadpool, where the character goes from there remains to be seen. Based on Reynolds' comments here, something is planned beyond that, but Marvel Studios will also need to figure out how the anti-hero fits into the wider Mutant Saga.

While X-Force feels like the natural next step, a project like that happening hinges on how Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot plays out. After all, if that movie features the "first class" of mutants, then it may be far too soon for the black ops squad to assemble.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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LSHF
LSHF - 4/29/2026, 8:54 AM
Take your time and do your best.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/29/2026, 9:25 AM
Bummer. I'm probably in the minority, on this site at least, in being more excited for whatever Ryan is cooking up than the actual MCU X-men reboot which feels like it will be very mid and YA to me.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/29/2026, 9:39 AM
@Jackraow21 - I'm looking forward to the MCU's X-Men and hoping for the best. But I'm with you, if I was given an option between a Deadpool 4 and the new X-Men, I'd go with Deadpool 4. Deadpool and Wolverine is one of my favourite MCU films.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/29/2026, 9:26 AM
Dude's not getting younger, should have kept that Wolverine/Deadpool momentum. They should have continued doing team up movies with him. Deadpool and Spiderman could have ben a fun one off.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/29/2026, 9:34 AM
@Thebronxknight - There is so much make-up on that character that I don't think is that big of deal. In terms of stunts, he's always wearing a mask anyways so it doesn't need to be him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 9:26 AM
Sounds good , it will be interesting to see if Marvel does take up Reynolds’s suggestion of maybe helping on non-Deadpool scripts…

Anyway im also in no rush for more DP because as Ryan said , it’s a character that works on scarcity so having too much of him could be annoying even though I like this version of the character & have enjoyed all 3 films so far.

User Comment Image

Honestly , I wouldn’t mind if he just becomes a supporting character in other films rather then his own “solos” since I feel his arc is finished!!.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 4/29/2026, 9:27 AM
Ryan's not in a rush but pretty sure Disney is. If that X-men reboot isn't a hit and the other sequels are lackluster in the box office like F4 & Thunderbolts, they are definitely going to write him a blank check to speed up the process. They just did that with the upcoming Avenger films by getting the Russo, RDJ, and Evans back at any cost to revive the waning MCU.

For the record, I loved F4 and Thunderbolts and was sad to see them underperform.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/29/2026, 9:35 AM
@mastakilla39 - Thunderbolts deserved better luck, unfortunately it was release in a time where people are more skeptical about the MCU.

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