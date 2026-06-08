The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin & Margaret Qualley Try To Cancel The Apocalypse In New Trailer

The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin & Margaret Qualley Try To Cancel The Apocalypse In New Trailer

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars, which features an all-star cast eeking out an existence in a post-apocalyptic world...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for The Dog Stars, Ridley Scott's adaptation of Peter Heller's post-apocalyptic bestseller starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley.

Described as "a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice," the movie opens exclusively in theatres on August 28, and also stars Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce.

The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, based upon Heller's novel, and the producers are Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts, with Lily Brooks-Dalton, Brandon Scott Smith, Peter Heller, Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

The story focuses on Hig (Elordi), a young pilot who joins forces with a military survivalist, Bangley (Brolin), to carve out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. But when Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exist.

Elordi spoke about working with the legendary filmmaker during a 2025 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“He’s been plugging himself into cinema his whole life — it literally pumps through his blood. When he arrives on set in the morning, the energy he brings carries through the duration of the shoot. He’s living off of cinema. It’s not even about the end product — it’s about the tactile act of going and making a movie.”

“He’s like my dad in a lot of ways,” Elordi went on. “My dad survives because he works. He’s a laboring man, and Ridley Scott labors on these movies. That’s what keeps the engine running. I’m literally watching cinema sustain a life, which is a pretty profound thing to be in Italy watching, you know?” 

In related news, Deadline is reporting that Scott is set to direct a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island, with Hugh Jackman (Deadpool and Wolverine) attached to play legendary pirate Long John Silver. Adolescence writer Jack Thorne penned the script, with Scott and Michael Pruss producing for Scott Free. Thorne will exec produce.

Check out the trailer and poster for The Dog Stars below, and let us know what you think.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 3:38 PM
Elordi would've made a better Superman than Corenswet

Reboot the MCU and DCU
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/8/2026, 3:50 PM
@FireGunn - meme level take there kiddo
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 3:56 PM
@McMurdo - He's a much better actor
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 6/8/2026, 4:06 PM
@FireGunn - at this point I think he'd make a good Bruce Wayne/Batman, if they aren't already trying, that is

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