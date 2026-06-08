Mortal Kombat II: Watch The First 10 Minutes Ahead Of Sequel's Early Digital Release

Mortal Kombat II: Watch The First 10 Minutes Ahead Of Sequel's Early Digital Release

It was quickly "Game Over" for Mortal Kombat II at the worldwide box office when it opened last month, and ahead of an early Digital release, we have an extended 10-minute preview for you.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: GameFragger.com

Mortal Kombat II opened in theaters on May 8, but after underperforming at the box office, the sequel hits Digital platforms tomorrow, June 9.

2021's Mortal Kombat was released during the pandemic, and exceeded expectations with $84.4 million worldwide at a time when people weren't going to the theater. It was also a hit on HBO Max, but the follow-up didn't take off in quite the same way and tapped out with a $128 million haul on a reported $80 million production budget.

Reviews were positive, with 64% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a stellar 87% on the audience-generated Popcornmeter. Strong Digital and Blu-ray sales could make a difference, but after losing money in theaters, a threequel may be wishful thinking.

If you've been on the fence about giving Mortal Kombat II a chance, the first 10 minutes of the movie have been released for you to watch today (via GameFragger.com). In that, we pick up with Emperor Shao Kahn in a flashback to the day he killed King Jerrod in Mortal Kombat, taking over Edenia in the name of Outworld, as well as Queen Sindel and Princess Kitana as his consort and daughter, respectively.

The action then jumps to the present, with Jade and Kitana facing off in a sparring session. However, it's seeing Shao Kahn in action that proves the main highlight, particularly as the villain takes out the King with a brutal fatality.

"We are not greenlit for a third movie yet," Mortal Kombat II writer Jeremy Slater previously said. "When the initial test screening numbers came back last year, and the studio saw how fans were responding to ['Mortal Kombat II'], I think they realized that there’s a potential here for this to be an ongoing franchise."

"They commissioned me to start working on a script for ['Mortal Kombat III'], and I’m finishing a second draft right now. I’m very, very happy with it," he continued. "In the same way that we took lessons from the first one and tried to make [‘Mortal Kombat II’] a much better movie, we’re now taking the lessons from ['Mortal Kombat II']."

In Mortal Kombat II, Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow-up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.  

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

Mortal Kombat II has wrapped up its run in theaters and hits Digital platforms tomorrow, June 9. A Blu-ray release is scheduled for July 28.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/8/2026, 3:19 PM
as much as I like MK, this movies just sucked

I'm glad this movie bombed, Bad FILMS SHOULD NOT BE REwaRded

User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/8/2026, 3:49 PM
@harryba11zack - everything sucks to you. you one badass edgy jaded mofo.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/8/2026, 4:01 PM
@supermanrex - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2026, 3:26 PM
I'll give this to Gunn's "Super""man", it at least beat Mortal Kombat's threatical run by 3 days.

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 3:29 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Thought you were gonna get banned for a second lol
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 3:30 PM
Another major hollywood flop. Banking on ips without putting in any effort gives you slop.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/8/2026, 3:52 PM
@FireGunn - User Comment Image
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/8/2026, 4:29 PM
@supermanrex - They have no life. Hating things is the only part of their existence they enjoy.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/8/2026, 3:35 PM
Im gonna go against the grain and just say i thought this movie was a lot of fun.

Oscar contender? Hell no lol But a good mindless romp, abso-friggin-lutely.

As far as Mortal Kombat goes, I cant see why it doesnt deliver. Ive never been that invested in the "lore" of the games so maybe thats why im so unbothered.

I really dont like the way theyre handling Sub-Zero and Scorpion though.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/8/2026, 3:54 PM
@CrimmLives03 - there is no grain on this site man. its all contrived, convoluted manufactured toxic dogs shit hate in these comments on this site. i actually had fun watching this movie too. thats the point it was fun and escapism. just like the game.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 3:57 PM
@supermanrex - "If you don't mindlessly shill like I do, you're a toxic hater!!1!"
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/8/2026, 3:58 PM
@supermanrex -

Thats why im not getting the hate. The cast was good, the fights were good, the set pieces and fight locations were cool, the fatalities were wicked, we actually got the tournament, and the story was serviceable for what it was.

Its Mortal Kombat for crying out loud, not Citizen Kane, what more do people want lol
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/8/2026, 4:01 PM
@FireGunn -

"If you dont hate this like I do, you're a mindless shill!"

See how that works both ways?
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/8/2026, 4:19 PM
@CrimmLives03 - this movie was tons of fun. Hope they can justify a third one to work out the rest of this story.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2026, 4:35 PM
@CrimmLives03 - "Thats why im not getting the hate"
Just to give a few reasons why some might not likey.

Kitana beating Kahn is bullshit, it was bullshit in the recent games, it's even more bullshit in the film. This chick was under Kahn's thumb for 10 thousand years and only managed to break free of him because of Earth Realms support, why the hell would she need that support when it turns out she could beat him this whole time? the excuse, modern day writers.
Lore reason why it's even more bullshit, apperently now its okay to just claim victory for whichever realm you happen to like, the whole reason why Bo' Rai Cho trains Liu Kang is because he's of outworld and therefore can't fight for earth realm, they name dropped him in the first film so he's part of the movies lore, they've just abandoned the whole earth realmers fighting for earth realm concept which was kinda the whole point, the 1995 film understood that concept. This films message is basically let the alien save the day.

Liu Kang is earth realm's champion who won the tournemeant and eventually defeated Shao Kahn.
This movies version of Liu Kang is a supporting character who fights jobbers who have next to zero significance to the main story. He doesn't even have a relationship with Kitana. His primary goal in life is apparently to bring Kung Lao back, despite never confronting or even mentioning the man responsible for killing Lao and who also still currently holds his soul, somehow Kabal was responsible for that. Also he's dead now so good luck fulfilling that "destiny".

Shao Kahn is meant to be able to go toe-to-toe with Raiden and even beats him most of the times.
This version of Kahn would have died to Cole Young if not for cheating. You can try to spin that whatever way you want but it just makes Kahn look weak. Kahn should never have needed that bullshit.

Baraka who in the games is a badass warrior and leader.
In this version he's the village idiot.

This version of Quan Chi is weaker than Kano.

This version of Sindel is weaker than Sonya.

This version of Raiden can't act for shit nor can he fight for shit.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/8/2026, 4:09 PM
Shao Kahn was the best part of this movie. He was pretty damn cool
Vigor
Vigor - 6/8/2026, 4:21 PM
@XenoJazz - they knocked it out the park with shao Kahn
Luis vs Kung lao was nuts too
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/8/2026, 4:09 PM
Supergirl is gonna do worse!😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/8/2026, 4:21 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - User Comment Image
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/8/2026, 4:11 PM
Between this, MATU, Super Girl early sales, and Mando & Grogu, I think it's really showing the studios people are seriously over the generic plot, all green screen sci-fi and fantasy movies. Drive the nail even deeper with how well Obsession, Scary Movie and Backrooms is doing right now.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/8/2026, 4:34 PM
Hopefully it can find an audience in streaming, I enjoyed it a lot and I've been a big fan of the games since Deadly Alliance. Every new MK movie that releases makes me appreciate how the '95 nods towards the ninja story before moving on from it, there's really just no space to actually try to tell such a complex story a 2 hour MK movie about the tournament. These last 2 films are twisting themselves into pretzels to justify Scorpion showing up for a fight scene.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/8/2026, 4:37 PM
I’ll watch this a week or two after it airs on HBO.

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