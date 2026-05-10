Mortal Kombat II Poll And Spoiler Discussion - What Did CBM's Readers Make Of Video Game Sequel?

Warner Bros. and New Line's Mortal Kombat II is now in theaters, and we want to know what ComicBookMovie.com's readers made of the video game adaptation sequel.

The movie was met with a mostly positive reception from critics, although its Rotten Tomatoes score has dropped from 74% to 65% since the embargo lifted earlier this week.

The critics consensus reads: "A self-aware slugfest that plays directly to those who know the difference between Fatalities and Babalities, Mortal Kombat II may not be a flawless victory but it's likely the most roundly enjoyable entry in the franchise yet."

The sequel has a much higher audience score of 89%: "Karl Urban as Johnny Cage alone is worth the price of admission in this second installment of Mortal Kombat, a gleefully gory victory that delivers faithful lore and bone-crunching fatalities."

Fans of the games do seem to have enjoyed Mortal Kombat II, but the movie had a softer-than-expected box office debut, especially overseas, with a $23 million 5-day opening over 71 international markets. Its current global total sits at $63 million, with a reported production budget of $80 million.

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From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.