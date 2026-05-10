Mortal Kombat II Poll And Spoiler Discussion - What Did CBM's Readers Make Of Video Game Sequel?

Mortal Kombat II Poll And Spoiler Discussion - What Did CBM's Readers Make Of Video Game Sequel?

Mortal Kombat II arrived in theaters on Friday, and we want to know what ComicBookMovie.com's readers made of the violent video game sequel...

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By MarkCassidy - May 10, 2026 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat

Warner Bros. and New Line's Mortal Kombat II is now in theaters, and we want to know what ComicBookMovie.com's readers made of the video game adaptation sequel.

The movie was met with a mostly positive reception from critics, although its Rotten Tomatoes score has dropped from 74% to 65% since the embargo lifted earlier this week.

The critics consensus reads: "A self-aware slugfest that plays directly to those who know the difference between Fatalities and Babalities, Mortal Kombat II may not be a flawless victory but it's likely the most roundly enjoyable entry in the franchise yet."

The sequel has a much higher audience score of 89%: "Karl Urban as Johnny Cage alone is worth the price of admission in this second installment of Mortal Kombat, a gleefully gory victory that delivers faithful lore and bone-crunching fatalities."

Fans of the games do seem to have enjoyed Mortal Kombat II, but the movie had a softer-than-expected box office debut, especially overseas, with a $23 million 5-day opening over 71 international markets. Its current global total sits at $63 million, with a reported production budget of $80 million.

Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate on your choice in the comments section.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/10/2026, 6:09 PM
Karl Urban and the guy who played Kano made it. Definitely entertaining, but they shafted Liu Kang a bit, and the original from way back is still better.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/10/2026, 6:22 PM
Walked out feeling it was a solid 4/10, after sleeping on it, it's now at 3/10. I hate it the more I think about it, especially what they did to Liu Kang.

User Comment Image
Why
Why - 5/10/2026, 6:31 PM
Liu Kang Vs Kung Lao was the only good fight scene. Everything else, apart from Lewis Man's head getting smashed and nobody giving a [frick], sucked.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/10/2026, 6:34 PM
It was exactly what was advertised 😂

I liked the first one bettter.
Mortagon1978
Mortagon1978 - 5/10/2026, 6:35 PM
I thought it was a hot mess. Some cool visuals and one decent fight, but the story was all over the place. The characters paper thin. The acting bad and Karl Urban was woefully miscast as JC.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/10/2026, 6:50 PM
Absolute garbage.

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