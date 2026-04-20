Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Progress On Next Movie; Says Wade Wilson Will Be In "Supporting" Role

Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Progress On Next Movie; Says Wade Wilson Will Be In &quot;Supporting&quot; Role

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared a big update on the Merc with the Mouth's next movie, confirming that Wade Wilson will serve as a supporting character in the mysterious team-up project.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool
Source: Today

Following Deadpool & Wolverine's $1.3 billion success in 2024, we'd expected a follow-up to receive the green light almost immediately. Then, last May, we learned that Ryan Reynolds was in the early stages of writing a new Deadpool movie featuring the Merc with a Mouth and "three or four" X-Men characters. 

Separate from Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot, Reynolds was said to be working independently of the studio, meaning it hadn't been officially greenlit (it's no secret that Kevin Feige turned down several of his Deadpool 3 pitches, so it may have greatly evolved since the news broke). 

The trades broke the news about Reynolds' plans, and social media scoopers later claimed to have learned that it's an X-Force—or, at the very least, an X-Force-inspired—movie. We haven't heard much since then, but the writer and actor shared a positive update while speaking with Today

"I have some stuff kind of written," Reynolds revealed, confirming that Deadpool will be taking a backseat if and when the project happens. "I think he’s a supporting character. He’s a guy that is great in a group."

This echoes other remarks from the Deadpool franchise star, and it seems the idea is for it to be an ensemble rather than a full-blown solo outing. 

The big question is how any such project will fit into Marvel Studios' wider plans for the X-Men. While we know that a new MCU will be created in the wake of Avengers: Secret Wars, serving as a soft reboot for the franchise, it's possible that the Multiverse will still exist and that X-Force would play out in a parallel reality.

At the same time, it's no secret that the studio has big plans for the X-Men. If the team is already established when we meet them, it would arguably be easy enough to explain X-Force's presence in the MCU.

Deadpool had a memorable stint with the team during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox.

In fact, that was expected to be released before what was then Deadpool 3. Of course, the Disney/Fox merger closed the door on any future Marvel movies from the studio behind X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Fantastic Four

Previously, Reynolds said, "If [Deadpool] becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's wish fulfilment, and we can't give him that." While he likely won't join either team, the mercenary is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SATW42
SATW42 - 4/20/2026, 9:12 AM
I shit my pants in the middle of Aldi
Skestra
Skestra - 4/20/2026, 9:18 AM
@SATW42 - Paper towels and wet naps are in aisle 5. I think the Depends are two aisles over.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/20/2026, 9:13 AM
How about a NicePool film directed by Justin Baldoni?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/20/2026, 9:16 AM
An R-rated X-Force movie would be really great (potentially finally getting live-action Fantomex). But can't help but being a bit disappointed to not be getting a Deadpool/Spider-Man team up movie or even a Deadpool 4 with Madcap as the main villain, as he's the closest thing to an arch-nemesis.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/20/2026, 9:37 AM
@Urubrodi - It’s definitely X Force, but hopefully, since it’s in the MCU, they almost pull a Civil War and bring in a lot of MCU characters like Spidey
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 4/20/2026, 10:06 AM
@Urubrodi - sony isn’t letting SpidermAn in an r rated movie
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/20/2026, 10:09 AM
@TheCoonII - They are open putting characters adjacent to him in mature movies/shows, wouldn't be that sure about it. Plus, they could choose to dial down Deadpool instead (although I rather have the opposite).
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2026, 9:22 AM
Unless if Doomsday and Secret Wars underperform lmao
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/20/2026, 10:06 AM
@bobevanz - You really are a glass half empty type of person huh
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/20/2026, 9:24 AM
Basically what 'DEADPOOL 2' could have been if they didn't kill off the cast so quickly. lol
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 4/20/2026, 9:28 AM
I would love an X Force movie but I feel like the only way it works at this point is if you make it a multiversal team like Exiles. Otherwise we'd probably have to wait another decade for new versions of the characters to be established. It'd be weird to have a fully formed X Force while the MCU X Men are barely just getting started.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/20/2026, 9:53 AM
@IronDean2099 - I could actually see them doing it as a side team of older, hardened mercenary types who have been used by the system (e.g., Team X working for the CIA) while the new, younger X-men crew gets started. These folks have been experimented on, brainwashed and abused in the shadows for years. Go with more of an Uncanny X-Force model of straight up soldiers and killer types. Could work.
RonWilder
RonWilder - 4/20/2026, 10:03 AM
Ryan Reynolds needs cancelled.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/20/2026, 10:10 AM
@RonWilder - nah... you might have better luck with that in like TMZ
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 10:28 AM
Honestly while I have liked all 3 DP films and Reynolds’s version of the character , I still could take or leave more films with him tbh…

However , an ensemble film with him in it could be fun but I hope it’s more akin to Deadpool Corps or Mercs for Money then X Force since I would the latter be saved for the MCU mutant side down the line personally.

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