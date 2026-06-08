Spider-Man: Brand New Day Toy May Reveal Sadie Sink's Mystery MCU Role - But Is It Real?

For months now, speculation and rumours about who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have dominated the conversation. Characters like Shathra, the Spider Queen, the "real" Mary Jane Watson, and, most frequently, Jean Grey, are among the supposed possibilities.

Jean was the first rumour we heard, and it's one the vast majority of social media scoopers now seem to agree on. It's an odd choice on Marvel Studios' part, but how better to soft-launch the MCU's X-Men than putting Marvel Girl front and centre in a new Spider-Man movie?

The question we're asking today is whether some newly surfaced merchandise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally confirmed the Jean Grey rumours.

A bag clip, which is allegedly the mystery figure in the blind bags now on sale in Target, shows Sink's character in the costume from set photos/leaked stills. Pink energy is seen coming from her head, hands, and eyes, seemingly confirming that she's Jean.

We know Sink's mystery antagonist will use mind control, and if she's been persecuted and captured by the Department of Damage Control, it makes sense why she'd target Spider-Man. After all, it seems like they've bamboozled the wall-crawler into working with them.

Is this leaked toy the real deal? As of now, there's no way of knowing for sure. We lean towards it not being legitimate, especially as it doesn't match the silhouette seen on the packaging for the other figures. However, when real leaked images are enhanced by AI, it's impossible to use the usual methods to determine their legitimacy.

As always, though, we'll leave it up to you to decide whether this Spider-Man: Brand New Day leak passes the sniff test.

according to this new toy leak, sadie sink is jean grey and has PINK POWERS in spider-man OMG 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gfC8niYQCc — ‎ً (@softiealiaa) June 8, 2026 First look at Smart Hulk and Winter Gear Spider-Man for Spider-Man Brand New Day



They are part of a blind box pic.twitter.com/bKaUXYSxgZ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 7, 2026

However, lending some weight to the possibility that the toy is real is a cryptic post from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez. He shared this shortly after this newest "leak," but whether he knows something or is taking a stab in the dark is up for debate...

AHHHHHHHHHHH!



IT’S PINKKKKKK! 🩷

FINALLY, THEY GOT IT RIGHT! — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) June 8, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.