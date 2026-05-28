Spider-Man: Brand New Day Empire Covers Show Spidey Battling The Hand (And Their New Leader)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Empire Covers Show Spidey Battling The Hand (And Their New Leader)

Empire Magazine has revealed two new covers featuring Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Tom Holland's wall-crawler is pitted against The Hand (and the mysterious woman who is leading them).

News
By JoshWilding - May 28, 2026 11:05 AM EST

It seems Sony Pictures is ready to pull back the curtain on Spider-Man: Brand New Day following March's teaser trailer, as the web-slinger is put front and centre on two new Empire Magazine covers.

The first depicts the hero seemingly being chased down by The Hand, the mystical ninja assassins last seen in Daredevil and The Defenders on Netflix. Given a comic-accurate makeover, this group is being led by a woman many fans believe is Mariko Yashida, the daughter of the Silver Samurai.

However, if it is her, then we aren't expecting Tao Okamoto to reprise her role from 2013's The Wolverine. Either way, we can likely put the Spider Queen theories to rest after seeing this.

The second cover also features the wall-crawler preparing to battle the criminal group, suggesting they'll play a major role in Sony and Marvel Studios' long-awaited follow-up to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That could be a misdirect, of course, especially with Tombstone being kept under wraps. We're also still in the dark about whoever was using those mind-control abilities that are such a concern for the Department of Damage Control (Sadie Sink's mystery character remains a top contender, though it's hard to imagine us getting a villainous Jean Grey).

A magazine feature like this typically drops before a new trailer, so don't be surprised if we finally get that next week, right in time for Masters of the Universe, which is being distributed in theaters by Sony.

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day magazine covers in the Instagram posts below. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/28/2026, 11:13 AM
Maybe it's the villains, but I'm just not very excited for this.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/28/2026, 11:13 AM
That second cover is SICK
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/28/2026, 11:22 AM
1st cover couldn’t look anymore cornball?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/28/2026, 11:22 AM
The Hand sucks but I’m pretty excited for this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2026, 11:28 AM
That second cover is pretty great!!.

Also speaking of Spidey , anyone check out Spider-Noir yet?.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/28/2026, 11:35 AM
I don’t know if the movie will be good but that Spidey outfit is peak (chef’s kiss). The Hand with no DD seems wrong though.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/28/2026, 11:38 AM
What benefit would it be to make her the daughter of the Silver Samurai when they're not going to do the silver samurai or the Wolverine thing or any of that? It's a waste of time like everything else is with this franchise
jlabatman
jlabatman - 5/28/2026, 11:45 AM
Need to see DD team up with Spidey to take on the Hand!

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