Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot Details Tease Peter Parker and The Hulk's "Uncontrollable Transformations"

As rumours about the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer continue to swirl, product listings for two upcoming SH Figuarts action figures have revealed potential new plot details.

The teaser alluded to Peter Parker becoming more spider than man, with organic webbing and black eyes that seemed like precursors to the wall-crawler transforming into Man-Spider. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but these new descriptions are certainly intriguing.

"Peter Parker lives alone, erased from everyone's memory," the first starts. "In Brand New Day, he faces new threats in New York while undergoing a physical transformation that challenges his very identity."

It's not just Spidey who is gearing up for some huge changes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise has already confirmed that we're getting the Savage Hulk, and it seems Bruce Banner's transformation will mirror what Peter is going through.

"Bruce Banner uses an inhibitor that keeps him in human form," the description explains. "Banner and Peter Parker, both struggling with an uncontrollable transformation, find themselves in a narrative parallel at the heart of the film."

We've had a Smart Hulk since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but something has clearly happened that's pushed old Jade Jaws down a much angrier path. Could we get Man-Spider vs. Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's hoping.

In related news, new merchandise for the movie reveals some possible lines of dialogue from the movie. The hero's Spider-Sense has previously been described as his "Peter Tingle," but it's now being referred to as a "Spider-Tingle."

There's also an action figure that points to Spider-Man using a webbing glove and parachute, though we wouldn't be shocked if neither idea makes it into Spider-Man: Brand New Day (toys aren't always indicative of what we see on screen, after all).

Some voice lines from the new Spider-Man Brand New Day talking mask



“With great power, must also come great responsibility”



“My spider tingle’s going crazy”



“Go web’s go”



“I’m your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man”



“Time to swing into action” pic.twitter.com/hhxZGa5mdl — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 26, 2026 New Spider-Man Brand New Day toy has been revealed



Spider-Man could potentially be making a web punching glove and web parachute in the film



It could also just be a toy thing though



(https://t.co/edIU7VOvGM) pic.twitter.com/hwKmp5Aivf — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 26, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.