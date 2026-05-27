Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot Details Tease Peter Parker And The Hulk's "Uncontrollable Transformations"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot Details Tease Peter Parker And The Hulk's &quot;Uncontrollable Transformations&quot;

Newly revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise teases Peter Parker and Bruce Banner's respective transformations. Could we see Man-Spider battling The Hulk when the movie is released this July?

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By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 01:05 PM EST

As rumours about the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer continue to swirl, product listings for two upcoming SH Figuarts action figures have revealed potential new plot details. 

The teaser alluded to Peter Parker becoming more spider than man, with organic webbing and black eyes that seemed like precursors to the wall-crawler transforming into Man-Spider. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but these new descriptions are certainly intriguing. 

"Peter Parker lives alone, erased from everyone's memory," the first starts. "In Brand New Day, he faces new threats in New York while undergoing a physical transformation that challenges his very identity."

It's not just Spidey who is gearing up for some huge changes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise has already confirmed that we're getting the Savage Hulk, and it seems Bruce Banner's transformation will mirror what Peter is going through. 

"Bruce Banner uses an inhibitor that keeps him in human form," the description explains. "Banner and Peter Parker, both struggling with an uncontrollable transformation, find themselves in a narrative parallel at the heart of the film."

We've had a Smart Hulk since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but something has clearly happened that's pushed old Jade Jaws down a much angrier path. Could we get Man-Spider vs. Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's hoping. 

In related news, new merchandise for the movie reveals some possible lines of dialogue from the movie. The hero's Spider-Sense has previously been described as his "Peter Tingle," but it's now being referred to as a "Spider-Tingle." 

There's also an action figure that points to Spider-Man using a webbing glove and parachute, though we wouldn't be shocked if neither idea makes it into Spider-Man: Brand New Day (toys aren't always indicative of what we see on screen, after all).

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 5/27/2026, 1:42 PM
Ah I remember the been gloves from the activation games! Always handy for those tougher opponents.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/27/2026, 2:11 PM
@skyshark03191 - Man the amount of hours I sunk into that first one as a kid. The Stan Lee narration was perfect. The end running from Carnage still gives me such anxiety thinking about it lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/27/2026, 1:46 PM
hopefully this years hulk fight is better then last years hulk fight
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/27/2026, 1:51 PM
@harryba11zack - Is Ford good in that movie? I don't know anyone who saw it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/27/2026, 2:01 PM
@InfinitePunches - User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 1:47 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot Details Tease Peter Parker and The Hulk's "Uncontrollable Transformations"


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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 2:19 PM
@OneMoreTime - transformation was plural... 🤔

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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/27/2026, 1:50 PM
Why have we never gotten an on screen adaptation of Black Cat besides Jyn Erso's cameo in Electro Boogaloo? She may be the most iconic Spider-Man character without a proper movie adaptation.
hainesy
hainesy - 5/27/2026, 2:00 PM
I hope this replicates the incredible fight between Spider-Man and the Juggernaut from Amazing Spider-Man 229 and 230.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 2:02 PM
Marvel Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day the Movie of the Century.


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MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/27/2026, 2:04 PM
If the writers were creative they would have it so that Bruce’s experimentation (creating Smart Hulk) with the Hulk as both a persona and a fundamental biological and psychological part of himself has taken a toll. At this point, it seems to have backfired—where if he doesn’t actively suppress it in a substantial way, the transformation becomes uncontrollable, extending beyond anger as the sole trigger.

Almost as if the Savage Hulk persona is just being spiteful with the transformations as revenge for Banner believing he could create another persona like Smart Hulk, and shut him out
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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 2:21 PM
@MisterBones - I do hope the writers are that smart.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2026, 2:04 PM
Interesting if true…

Banner has been using an inhibitor since we saw him in the post credits scene of Shang Chi so this isn’t new info but i wonder what has led him to struggle once again with his transformation apparently?.

Also i wouldn’t be surprised that like Spider Man 2 where Peter losing his powers was psycho-somatic that this might be the same case as he becomes more isolated and in turn loses his humanity thus becoming more “spider” then man” with his arc being that both are needed for balance etc.

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to it!!.

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