Spider-Man: Long Way Home Cover Art And Preview Takes Spidey, Punisher, And The Hulk To South America

This summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have Peter Parker share the screen with Bruce Banner and Frank Castle for one of the MCU's most unexpected, hotly anticipated team-ups. This June, we'll get a taste of what's to come in Spider-Man: Long Way Home.

Three of Marvel Comics' most iconic stars barrel towards a brutal confrontation in the series, which, while separate from the MCU, obviously reflects what's happening on screen. It's also an out-of-continuity story, similar to 2024's Wolverine: Revenge.

Crafted by superstar comic creators Jonathan Hickman (Secret Wars) and Adam Kubert (Ultimate X-Men), the five-issue limited comic series puts Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk on a high-stakes collision course as they desperately pursue a missing Cosmic Cube.

Asked by Marvel.com what it was like to reimagine the dynamic between the three characters, Hickman said, "Always fun to do, obviously. We had a little too much fun conceptually on this one, as we had to pull things back a bit once everyone saw where we were taking the story. But that's the only way to go at these things when the opportunity arises. Swing as hard as you can."

Kubert added, "This type of story is really a dream project. It's not often that creators aren't hampered by continuity and can really push the envelope with iconic characters. I'm honestly honoured and humbled. I'm excited for readers to see these characters in a slightly different light. Peter, Bruce, and Frank are figuring each other out just as readers are."

Much of the series will be set in South America, explaining why the title of this comic is Spider-Man: Long Way Home. Despite the wall-crawler's name being front and centre, Kubert noted, "[It] wasn't until I started drawing the second issue that I realised that Long Way Home seems to be more about Frank Castle than Peter Parker."

Below, we have new Spider-Man: Long Way Home cover art by Kubert and Mark Brooks, along with some additional interior pages by the former.

A DARK HOMECOMING AWAITS... It’s a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands – including each other’s. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top?

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #1 (OF 5)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & ADAM KUBERT

Art by ADAM KUBERT

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Foil Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

On Sale 6/17