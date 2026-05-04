MCU Rumor Roundup: Tom Hiddleston's MCU Future, Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Incoming, More

It's been a quiet start to the month for news, but our latest MCU rumor roundup gives you plenty to sink your teeth into. We're starting with news on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, before sharing updates on a supposed big trailer release coming later today.

We also have news on Tom Hiddleston's MCU future following his return in Avengers: Doomsday and a hint at what's to come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...which may release its next trailer in time for next month's Masters of the Universe reboot.

According to Daniel Richtman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 recently filmed scenes of the Defenders "beating up criminals." It's unclear whether the Man Without Fear was with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

The insider has also learned that a big Disney trailer is being released today. It's Star Wars Day, so theories on social media point to it being everything from Ahsoka Season 2 to a new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu and even a first look at a Tales of the Jedi series revolving around Luke Skywalker.

On that note, @Cryptic4KQual has chimed in to say, "They'll likely post a May the 4th Mando promo, but just for the fun of it, I wanna say it's either gonna be Toy Story or Whalefall."

The prolific runtime and trailer leaker has also discovered that a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being "prepped." It may be released this month, or it could be paired with the upcoming Masters of the Universe.

@MyTimeToShineH has revealed that Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki in Avengers: Secret Wars. With fan theorising that he'll play a similar role to Molecule Man in the Secret Wars comic—as the power source for Doctor Doom's Battleworld—this makes sense on multiple levels.

Don't put too much stock in this, but James Mack (a wannabe "scooper" with a spotty track record) is claiming, "I heard that Marvel wants a variant of Reed Richards in Avengers: Secret Wars interacting with Pedro Pascal's Reed [Richards], [as] The Maker. I don’t have any information yet on whether it’ll be Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller, John Krasinski or a new actor."

The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez is hinting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will give us a fully battle-damaged Spidey in his new suit, torn-up mask and all. Talking of the movie, we also have some newly revealed promo art:

New promo art for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ pic.twitter.com/zCUPLcvkuh — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 3, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.