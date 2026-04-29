Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Pages Reveal Movie's Opening, Peter Parker's New AI, Time Jump, And More

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Pages Reveal Movie's Opening, Peter Parker's New AI, Time Jump, And More

The first three pages of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day script have been released, revealing new details on Peter Parker's status quo, his new AI assistant, and how much time has passed since No Way Home.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have the first three pages of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day script. Annotated by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, and various department heads, there are some surprisingly big reveals to be found here.

The first comes early on, with confirmation that the Marvel Studios fanfare will feature footage from the wall-crawler's previous adventures, establishing that Peter Parker has "[vanished] from existence like Marty [McFly]." 

It's also been confirmed that the story plays out nine months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter living a lonely, isolated existence since Doctor Strange had to cast that spell.

This has had a physical toll on the hero, as he experiences "a small, sharp headache," which is "our first inkling that living completely in the shadows is taking its toll on Peter — something is changing, and maybe not for the better."

Despite no longer having access to Stark Industries technology, Spidey still has an AI in his suit: E.V., who is "sadly, the closest thing Peter has to a friend." The pages also mention his homemade web-shooters and set the stage for a montage that, if the rumours are true, will follow Spider-Man as he battles all manner of villains from the comics. 

Whether that will lead to another time jump isn't clear, especially as five years have passed in real time since Spider-Man: No Way Home's release. 

Cretton's notes make for particularly interesting reading, including his confirmation that the web-slinger's new suit was inspired by those worn by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. However, he also makes a point of saying it has "real fabric, seams, wrinkles," which is a big change from an approach many fans felt looked more akin to body paint. 

You can read through these Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages below.

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Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Irregular
Irregular - 4/29/2026, 8:39 AM
Hmmm...this seems like a script a director would write lol.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/29/2026, 8:43 AM
Oh good. Jennifer Connolly is perfect in this role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 8:57 AM
@JackDeth - I think you are thinking of Karen who Connolly voiced in HC

I didn’t see if she voiced this new AI but that would be cool.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/29/2026, 9:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh shit, you're right. I wonder who is gonna play EV.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 4/29/2026, 8:51 AM
I need this movie.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/29/2026, 8:56 AM
I'm glad Jennifer is back.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/29/2026, 9:02 AM
Spidey still has an AI in his suit: E.V., who is "sadly, the closest thing Peter has to a friend."

Sounds like they trying to making him relate to many of the users on this site
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 9:12 AM
That’s pretty cool , especially seeing all the annotations of DDC whether it be planning shots or emphasizing story beats etc.

Also happy that Peter still has some tech that he’s made on his own since that’s always a big thing in the comics and cartoons…

User Comment Image

Anyway , the pages seem to do a good job of setting up Peter’s loneliness as a character at this stage in his life so looking forward to seeing how they have executed it on screen!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2026, 9:13 AM
I know Endgame is to blame, but the MCU not moving in real time is kinda dumb. Tom Holland is now playing a character that's 10 years younger than himself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 9:14 AM
@bkmeijer1 - honestly , I’m glad it’s just 9 months because I was worried the rumor of it being 4 years or so later was true.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 4/29/2026, 9:34 AM
I hope the montage is more than the FF montage.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 4/29/2026, 9:38 AM
So if it's only a 9 month time jump, then that means its the year 2025? So does daredevil take place in 2025 as well?

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