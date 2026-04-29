Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Pages Reveal Movie's Opening, Peter Parker's New AI, Time Jump, And More

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have the first three pages of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day script. Annotated by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, and various department heads, there are some surprisingly big reveals to be found here.

The first comes early on, with confirmation that the Marvel Studios fanfare will feature footage from the wall-crawler's previous adventures, establishing that Peter Parker has "[vanished] from existence like Marty [McFly]."

It's also been confirmed that the story plays out nine months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter living a lonely, isolated existence since Doctor Strange had to cast that spell.

This has had a physical toll on the hero, as he experiences "a small, sharp headache," which is "our first inkling that living completely in the shadows is taking its toll on Peter — something is changing, and maybe not for the better."

Despite no longer having access to Stark Industries technology, Spidey still has an AI in his suit: E.V., who is "sadly, the closest thing Peter has to a friend." The pages also mention his homemade web-shooters and set the stage for a montage that, if the rumours are true, will follow Spider-Man as he battles all manner of villains from the comics.

Whether that will lead to another time jump isn't clear, especially as five years have passed in real time since Spider-Man: No Way Home's release.

Cretton's notes make for particularly interesting reading, including his confirmation that the web-slinger's new suit was inspired by those worn by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. However, he also makes a point of saying it has "real fabric, seams, wrinkles," which is a big change from an approach many fans felt looked more akin to body paint.

You can read through these Spider-Man: Brand New Day script pages below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.