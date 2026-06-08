Star Trek Goes Boldly Into Psychological Horror And Base-Building With Two New Games

Star Trek Goes Boldly Into Psychological Horror And Base-Building With Two New Games

Two massive, wildly unexpected new Star Trek games were revealed this weekend, including a psychological horror thriller starring a fan-favorite character and a deep space colony sim.

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By MattThomas - Jun 08, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek

Two new Star Trek games were revealed at Summer Game Fest this weekend, and it's starting to look like the franchise's near future might belong to consoles and PC rather than TV or the big screen.

The first game, announced by the newly formed Paramount Game Studios, was Star Trek: Shadow Frontier. Developed by Bloober Team, te Polish video game developer best known for its psychological horror titles, including the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, Star Trek: Shadow Frontier is described as a "mature, story-driven 3rd person action-adventure."

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier stars one of the franchise's most popular recurring characters, Ro Laren "as she seeks to rescue an old friend by embarking on a harrowing journey of survival and self-discovery."

The official description reads:

After crashing onto a distant planet overtaken by a strange consciousness, Ro Laren must survive in an environment that is as breathtaking as it is lethal.

In true Star Trek fashion, Ro’s mission is driven by duty and purpose. But here, discovery comes at a terrible cost. The more she uncovers, the deeper she is pulled into a corrupted labyrinth where her memories twist and the planet threatens to sever her connection to reality.

Only by solving the mysteries of this strange world can Ro hope to make peace with the demons of her past, boldly going into the heart of darkness like never before. 

The second game announced this past weekend was Star Trek: Outposts Unknown, and it couldn't be more different. This one comes from publisher Playstack and developer Magic Fuel Games who look to deliver a narrative-driven outpost builder that blends complex colony simulation with deep exploration and adventure. Think SimCity meets Star Trek

This is more than your typical sandbox builder. There's an actual original story set in the 23rd century, the same era depicted in Strange New Worlds. Players will explore the X’Lehari System to navigate diverse environments, meet new characters, and utilize iconic Starfleet technology to aid a fragile civilization facing an impending catastrophe.

A demo for Outposts Unknown is already available, giving you a chance to experience the early stages of the game. You'll be able to experience the early narrative, which includes a first look at the mysterious anomaly causing all the trouble, before heading down to a planet called Daegus, where the base building aspect begins.

Star Trek: Outposts Unknown is set to launch in 2026, while Star Trek: Shadow Frontier will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC in 2027.

With so much uncertainty hanging over the franchise right now, there's something reassuring about knowing we'll still get to explore new frontiers, even if it's through a controller instead of a cinema seat.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/8/2026, 5:42 PM
Can't wait for Shadow Frontier!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/8/2026, 5:48 PM
Gamers are eating good for 2026 and 2027.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/8/2026, 5:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - u 4 got
Guild wars 3
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dynasty warriors 3 remaster
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/8/2026, 5:50 PM
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Repian
Repian - 6/8/2026, 6:03 PM
I want an open-world Akira video game.
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HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2026, 6:03 PM

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