Boomerang Swings Into Action As The Amazing Venom In New Limited Series This September

Boomerang Swings Into Action As The Amazing Venom In New Limited Series This September

This September, the Amazing Venom limited series by writer Jordan Morris and artist Luke Ross follows Boomerang's adventures as an all-new symbiote superhero, Comeback, a bold new direction for Fred Myers.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In April's Web of Venom #1, we learned that the mystery wearer of the super stylish new Red & Blue Venom suit is none other than fan favourite villain-turned-vigilante Boomerang.

Thanks to writer Nick Spencer's work in The Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man, Boomerang is no longer a C-list baddie without a personality. However, we definitely didn't expect to see Peter Parker's former roommate become one of the Marvel Universe's now-multiple Venoms.

Regardless, this September, after fighting alongside his fellow symbiote heroes during Queen in Black, Fred Myers will swing into his first solo adventure in Amazing Venom, a five-issue limited series from returning Web of Venom creative team, writer Jordan Morris and artist Luke Ross.

Now calling himself Comeback, Fred Myers sets a course for Klyntar, the symbiote homeworld, on a cosmic quest that will test his limits as a hero and reshape his understanding of what it means to be a symbiote host.

Here's the official description for Amazing Venom #1:

When last we left the red-and-blue be-symbioted Fred Myers—formerly BOOMERANG, now COMEBACK—he was trying to keep his life uncomplicated. The last thing he wanted was to get caught up in the symbiote nonsense of Hela and Knull’s war over Earth...but the best laid plans of saps and symbiotes often go awry. Now, in the fallout, Fred and his symbiote, Passenger, find themselves on a mission way, way, WAY more complicated than your average Venorang can handle!

"Boomerang has always been one of my favorite Marvel anti-heroes and sticking him with a hyperactive symbiote in Web of Venom was a bonkers amount of fun," Morris shared. "I’m so stoked that we can continue their adventure in the Amazing Venom! Readers are in for a wild slurry of action, comedy and (gasp!) maybe even a little character growth for everyone’s favorite boomerang-hurling scumbag!"

Boomerang will also make his live-action debut this summer when he appears in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Check out covers for Amazing Venom #1 by Stefano Caselli and Luke Ross below, along with an homage variant cover by Erik Larsen inspired by his iconic Amazing Spider-Man #347 cover and a foil variant cover by Matteo Lolli. 

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AMAZING VENOM #1 (OF 5)
Written by JORDAN MORRIS
Art by LUKE ROSS
Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS
Homage Variant Cover by ERIK LARSEN
Foil Variant Cover by MATTEO LOLLI
On Sale 9/16

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/8/2026, 5:19 PM
Like first cover will not buying any
Fogs
Fogs - 6/8/2026, 5:49 PM
Watched a snippet from a McFarlane interview the other day stating he's not a fan of the whole Lethal Protector thing and wish Venom stayed a villain, and I agree so much.

He also says the best SM villains are all old, nostly from the 60s. And when they finally got a cool, new villain in the 90s... They just couldn't keep his status. It sucks.

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