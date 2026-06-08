Boomerang Swings Into Action As The Amazing Venom In New Limited Series This September

In April's Web of Venom #1, we learned that the mystery wearer of the super stylish new Red & Blue Venom suit is none other than fan favourite villain-turned-vigilante Boomerang.

Thanks to writer Nick Spencer's work in The Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man, Boomerang is no longer a C-list baddie without a personality. However, we definitely didn't expect to see Peter Parker's former roommate become one of the Marvel Universe's now-multiple Venoms.

Regardless, this September, after fighting alongside his fellow symbiote heroes during Queen in Black, Fred Myers will swing into his first solo adventure in Amazing Venom, a five-issue limited series from returning Web of Venom creative team, writer Jordan Morris and artist Luke Ross.

Now calling himself Comeback, Fred Myers sets a course for Klyntar, the symbiote homeworld, on a cosmic quest that will test his limits as a hero and reshape his understanding of what it means to be a symbiote host.

Here's the official description for Amazing Venom #1:

When last we left the red-and-blue be-symbioted Fred Myers—formerly BOOMERANG, now COMEBACK—he was trying to keep his life uncomplicated. The last thing he wanted was to get caught up in the symbiote nonsense of Hela and Knull’s war over Earth...but the best laid plans of saps and symbiotes often go awry. Now, in the fallout, Fred and his symbiote, Passenger, find themselves on a mission way, way, WAY more complicated than your average Venorang can handle!

"Boomerang has always been one of my favorite Marvel anti-heroes and sticking him with a hyperactive symbiote in Web of Venom was a bonkers amount of fun," Morris shared. "I’m so stoked that we can continue their adventure in the Amazing Venom! Readers are in for a wild slurry of action, comedy and (gasp!) maybe even a little character growth for everyone’s favorite boomerang-hurling scumbag!"

Boomerang will also make his live-action debut this summer when he appears in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Check out covers for Amazing Venom #1 by Stefano Caselli and Luke Ross below, along with an homage variant cover by Erik Larsen inspired by his iconic Amazing Spider-Man #347 cover and a foil variant cover by Matteo Lolli.