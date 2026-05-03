Avengers: Doomsday Star Tom Hiddleston Says "Extraordinary" Movie Defied All His Expectations

Loki established Kang and his Variants as the main threat to the Multiverse. However, He Who Remains has since been replaced by Doctor Doom as this Saga's primary antagonist, arguably lessening the impact of the groundwork laid by the God of Mischief's Disney+ series.

The hope is that the Russo Brothers will deliver a throwaway explanation (at the very least), explaining Kang's absence. However, we know that Tom Hiddleston's Loki will return, suggesting the TVA and Citadel at the End of Time are still going to play a pivotal role in the next Avengers movie.

There have been some possible spoilers about plans for Loki, all of which suggest Hiddleston's part in the story will be crucial, but not necessarily sizeable in terms of screentime.

In a new interview, the MCU veteran hailed Avengers: Doomsday as "extraordinary" when he said, "All I can tell you is that ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is going to be magnificent and will defy all your expectations."

"It defied mine. When I read the film, I thought, 'This is going to be extraordinary,'" Hiddleston added, suggesting he's very happy with what we'll see from Loki when we reunite with him this December.

Tom Hiddleston first played Loki in 2011's Thor. He reprised the role in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, What If...?, and, as noted, eventually his own Disney+ TV series, Loki.

It's been an epic ride for the British actor as the MCU's God of Mischief, and despite repeatedly hinting that it ended with Loki's season 2 finale, God Loki" is arguably the most powerful being in the entire MCU. The villain-turned-hero sits alone at the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, where he powers the newly recreated Multiverse.

You can hear more from Hiddleston in the player below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.