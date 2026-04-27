AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Five Character Dynamics We Can't Wait To See In The Film

The Avengers franchise is well known for its spectacles and big, high-stakes fight scenes. However, another thing that draws moviegoers to the cinema for these outings is seeing some of their favorite characters from individual franchises forced to find a way to work together and interact against all odds.

In the initial Avengers film, fans were delighted to see the combination of the "Science Bros" as Bruce Banner nerded out with his fellow genius, Tony Stark. Conversely, while Steve Rogers seemed to be comforting for Bruce, there was massive tension between Captain America and Iron Man, providing some of the best banter in Phase One. And let us not forget the witty banter between Tony and Loki in Avengers Tower.

Avengers: Age of Ultron took things in a slightly different direction, where we were introduced to a sample of the Earth's Mightest Heroes on their off-time, enjoying each other's company at a party setting. This provided an opportunity for Bruce and Natasha to get cozy with one another, gave Thor and Steve a chance to enjoy revels, and let us not forget the humorous sequence in which everyone attempted to test their worthiness by trying (and failing) to lift Thor's hammer.

When it comes to Avengers: Infinity War, audiences were treated to a crossover of the sky-faring Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with the heroes of Earth for the first time. This led to hilarious banter between Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and the members of the galactic team, while Thor got an awesome team-up with Rocket and Groot. The film also indulged in a battle of the wits between Iron Man and Doctor Strange.

In the most recent entry in the franchise, Avengers: Endgame saw Rocket adjust to life on Earth, making fun of humans like Scott Lang as if they were dim-witted pets. Meanwhile, audiences were treated to seeing Steve Rogers prove his worth by wielding Thor's magic hammer, Mjolnir. There was also a touching character dynamic between James Rhodes and Nebula.

Looking ahead to Avengers: Doomsday, audiences will for the first time be treated to a crossover of the MCU Avengers alongside the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, an event never before seen in live-action thanks to rights issues with 20th Century Fox. As the film boasts a massive cast even with just what's been confirmed, we're looking ahead at five of the most exciting character dynamics we are hoping this December's event film will treat audiences with.

5.Mister Fantastic and Beast

Reed Richards and Hank McCoy are two of the most brilliant characters in the shared Marvel universe, and actor Kelsey Grammer has already teased that his character has scenes alongside Pedro Pascal. With that in mind, it sets a curiosity as to whether they will be the new "Science Bros" or if their big heads will clash during their initial encounter with one another. Regardless, with their combined knowledge, these two characters working together might just give the incursions a run for their money.

4.Doctor Strange and Gambit

After Channing Tatum's meme-inspiring performance as Remy Lebeau/Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, it should go without saying that he will likely have a number of hilarious interactions in Avengers: Doomsday. It has already been teased with footage at Cinemacon that audiences can expect a battle between Gambit and his playing cards and Shang-Chi and his ten rings, which should prove to be rather spectacular.

It's exciting just to imagine Gambit finally sharing the screen with the rest of his fellow mutants as he will finally be alongside the rest of the X-Men in live action, but we think it could make for a humorous scene if he pitted his card tricks against a real magician in the form of Doctor Strange. Acting against Doctor Strange's no-nonsense attitude should provide Gambit with some interesting lines. Alternatively, it would be a shame if we didn't see Remy share at least one scene with Joseph Quinn's Human Torch after he spent so much time talking about losing his own Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine. Though, while that version was played by Chris Evans, this effect could also be achieved by Gambit encountering Steve Rogers, as they share a likeness.

3. Ant-Man and the X-Men/Deadpool

While it was certainly worth a chuckle to witness a giant corpse of Ant-Man in Deadpool and Wolverine serving as a base of operations for Cassandra Nova, and audiences likely recall the line of "I see Paul Rudd finally aged," it would undoubtedly cause quite a few laughs to see these two nonsensical characters interact with each other in Avengers: Doomsday.

Even overlooking Deadpool himself, as he hasn't been officially cast in the upcoming film, seeing Scott Lang react to the spectacle of the uncanny nature that the mutants have about them with the same wonder with which he approached Rocket and Captain America in previous films would certainly make for an entertaining scene to include in the flick.

2.John Walker and Steve Rogers

While John Walker is generally unliked by both on-screen characters and movie-goers alike, it would certainly pay off to have him experience the disappointment that Steve Rogers, the real Captain America would have in the New Avenger if they were to cross paths in the upcoming Doomsday event. Heck, even throw Bucky in the middle to play referee and split them up, and it would be a dynamic we'd gladly see as a pay-off to Walker's continued presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1.Doom and Magneto

With Robert Downey Jr. finally set to share the stage with the likes of Magneto, it will be a shame that we won't get to see the Master of Magnetism make quick work of ol' Shellhead. Even still, it would be a thrilling match-up to pit the incredible Doctor Doom against the absolute force that is Magneto in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Doom's sorcery would likely make him more of a match against Erik than Iron Man would have been, and while we likely won't see RDJ's face in a scene like this, it would be criminal not to let two of Marvel's most iconic actors share some screen time with the last opportunity to do so, allowing these titans to clash as the universe as they know it comes to an end.

That being said, there are plenty of people we would like to see share screentime, whether it be Thor and Sentry, Cyclops and Steve Rogers, or Pepper Potts and Doctor Doom himself. But what are your thoughts? Who are you excited to see act together in Avengers: Doomsday? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 11, 2026.