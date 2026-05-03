The Punisher: One Last Kill Star Jon Bernthal Shares New Look At Marvel Special Presentation

We're just over a week away from The Punisher: One Last Kill arriving on Disney+, and Jon Bernthal has taken to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes shot of Frank Castle.

The actor captioned the post, "You’re only one bad day from being me," which is what the anti-hero told Daredevil once upon a time. Could this be a hint at what's to come for Matt Murdock in Tuesday's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale?

We'll have to wait and see, but the Special Presentation is set to premiere early at the MCCS Camp Pendleton Theater & Training Center on May 5. That means we should have some reactions soon.

"'Welcome Back, Frank' doesn’t ask you to love Frank — it asks you to look at him clearly, without flinching," Bernthal recently said. "It asks you to see Frank in all his gruesome glory and then find that same primal motivation within yourself so you can go on that journey with him. [Garth] Ennis evokes that side of you that wants to go as far as Frank does for what you believe in."

"It’s an exploration and journey of honesty. That honesty was my north star when writing and producing Marvel Television’s upcoming Punisher special. I got to try my hand at not just embodying Frank again, but also creating my own chapter in his journey."

"Ennis and Steve Dillon gave us a character with clarity of purpose and absolute commitment, someone who channels loss into action with brutal honesty. That ferocity and vulnerability is what makes Frank endure," the actor continued. "It’s what I hope to bring to every version of him, whether I’m embodying him on screen or writing him on the page."

Check out this new look at The Punisher: One Last Kill in the Instagram post below.

Back to the Man Without Fear, some new posters and promotional artwork for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have hit social media. Disney+ hasn't been doing much to hype up the finale—despite it being one of the best episodes of Marvel Television content ever produced—so it's nice to see these.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.