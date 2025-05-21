PUNISHER Special Presentation Starring Jon Bernthal Reportedly Casting For A Female Villain

The Punisher Special Presentation that's currently in the works at Marvel Television is reportedly looking to cast a "female crime boss" villain...

By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Punisher

After leaving his ultra-violent fingerprints on Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle is set to return for his own Disney+ Punisher Special Presentation.

Star Jon Bernthal will co-write the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also on board to helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel's head of streaming Bard Winderbaum said after the project was made official. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum went on to reveal that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again, which saw Matt Murdock team-up with his old frenemy to take down members of Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

Plot details are still under wraps, but thanks to a new report from Daniel Richtman, we may know which villain Castle will be facing off with.

According to the scooper, the project is currently casting for a "female crime boss villain." The Punisher has found himself in the crosshairs of several women in the comics over the years, but we'd say there's a pretty good chance this is Isabella Carmela Magdalena Gnucci, aka "Ma Gnucci."

Gnucci was the ruthless head of a crime family who made her debut in the fourth issue of Garth Ennis' Marvel Knights run. She came close to ending The Punisher's crusade on a number of occasions, hiring formidable henchmen such as The Russian to track down her relentless enemy.

There's been speculation that Born Again's post-credits scene could lead directly into this Special, but if Ma Gnucci is indeed the villain, we probably won't spend much time with Frank making his escape from Fisk;s cage.

The Punisher Special Presentation is expected to premiere in 2026 along with the second season of Born Again.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 4:45 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2025, 4:47 PM
"Reportedly" lmao this is the most dangerous word in the dictionary. Going to see 28 days later woo hoo!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2025, 4:47 PM
A Female?... wtf is that?
User Comment Image
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/21/2025, 4:50 PM
@harryba11zack - Is this stuff a joke at this point, what some of ya'll do.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/21/2025, 5:08 PM
@dagenspear -

What do you mean?

Liberals make trash girlboss characters.

Smart people reject trash.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/21/2025, 5:34 PM
@harryba11zack - your most revealing comment yet
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/21/2025, 4:51 PM
Karen
Cleander
Cleander - 5/21/2025, 4:51 PM
Female led marvel movies, female villains and a male dominated fanbase what a recipe for disaster lol! Marvel are masochists i hope by now they have exhausted their fanbase to the point that they wont complain about trying to suspend their disbelief even in a story where the female character is against Frank Castle.
Reginator
Reginator - 5/21/2025, 4:54 PM
Punisher gets a special presentation yet iron-fraud gets a series?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 4:58 PM
That definitely seems like it could be Ma Gnucci which I’m all for honestly…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I fully expect the special to pick up after Frank has escaped captivity rather then us seeing his escape.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/21/2025, 5:00 PM
It could be that lady Frank threw to polar bears
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/21/2025, 5:39 PM
@0bstreperous - That’s Ma Gnucci
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/21/2025, 5:06 PM
Me girlboss!

Me want chicken nuggees!

I've seen Karate Kid: Legends. AMA.
archstar
archstar - 5/21/2025, 5:06 PM
wasn't first again...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/21/2025, 5:09 PM

The ICONIC Punisher deserves his own damn show.

Instead they will give us junk like Wonder Man, Ironheart, Ms Marvel, Iron Wars, and GAGatha.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/21/2025, 5:50 PM
@DocSpock - Just want him taking down criminals- the Netflix show really dropped the ball and kept with the conspiracy stuff.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2025, 5:21 PM
prolly ma gnucci
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2025, 5:22 PM
Everone always does Welcome Back Frank. Like that's the only Punisher comic anyone's ever read.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/21/2025, 5:49 PM
@ObserverIO - It’s definitely popular, considering a lot of the first movie in 2004 took from it, as did the awesome video game.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/21/2025, 5:25 PM
Wonder if he'll get to do "pow right in the kisser"
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/21/2025, 5:49 PM
Hmm. If we’re going from the comics and it’s not age specific we could be getting Ma Gnucci. She’s a nasty piece of work!

