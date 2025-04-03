PUNISHER Star Jon Bernthal Confirms He's Co-Writing Special Presentation; "Frank Is In My Bones"

During his appearance at CinemaCon last night, Daredevil: Born Again and The Accountant 2 star Jon Bernthal shared a quick update on his upcoming The Punisher special presentation, which will air in 2026!

By RohanPatel - Apr 03, 2025 10:04 PM EST
Source: Collider

With only two episodes to go, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) really has his work cut out for him, especially with the Kingpin's special task force of dirty cops running loose around the city, wearing the logo of a certain friend who is not going to take kindly to his trademark being hijacked. He's going to want to teach them a lesson they won't soon forget...

Ahead of his CinemaCon appearance for his upcoming film The Accountant 2, the fan-favorite Jon Bernthal ("Frank Castle/The Punisher") caught up with Collider to share a small update on what we can expect from his upcoming The Punisher special presentation, which will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026, presumably after the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.  

He confirms he's co-writing the special and tells them, "I've said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him. 

In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me.

They encouraged me to keep coming to the table. As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he's just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don't like talking about these things because it's a little bit of bark before there's a bite, you know? I'm honored and I'm grateful. It's an incredible group of people that we're assembling."

Before we get to the special presentation, Bernthal is expected to return as The Punisher in the upcoming eighth and ninth episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, and his timing couldn't be any better. So, don't miss next week's episode, it's must-see TV!

In our full season review, we said, "All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time."

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord & Matt Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. “Daredevil: Born Again” launches on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

PUNISHER Star Jon Bernthal On Frank Castle's Growth (Or Lack Thereof) In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 4/3/2025, 10:36 PM
I’m all for this!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/3/2025, 10:36 PM
Well glad to hear it, it took a while for him to grow on me as the character, but he owned that shit. Looking forward to it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 10:40 PM
Does us a favour, for the love of f**k stop having Frank scream every time he performs the most basic actions. Punisher is best when he's quiet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 10:51 PM
Cool!!.

He’s always been genuinely passionate about the character and loves playing the role so it’s nice to see Marvel listening & getting input from him as they have with Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio…

Even if it’s his first time as a writer , he has someone like Reinaldo Marcus Green there as his partner to help him who has more experience in that department and has done well received projects such as We Own The City & King Richard (the latter of which I’ve seen & liked).

However ,it seems like they are just developing it as of now and hasn’t been officially greenlit so hope we do see it asap!!.

User Comment Image

