DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Review: “A Bloody Masterstroke; The MCU’s Darkest Series Is Its Finest Yet”

It’s been nearly a decade since the launch of Marvel/Netflix’s Daredevil, which introduced audiences to Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear and Vincent D’Onofrio as the notorious Kingpin. Upon its release, the series was met with widespread acclaim, from critics and fans alike, eventually paving the way for more popular street-level heroes to make their small-screen debuts, none more prominent than Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

Despite Daredevil’s popularity, the flagship series was, unfortunately, axed after three seasons due to circumstances beyond its control, leaving the future of Matt Murdock in limbo… until, of course, Marvel Studios regained the character’s rights.

Since then, everyone’s favorite lawyer has appeared in a handful of MCU projects, but now it’s finally time for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to be Born Again - stepping into a dark, twisted adventure unlike anything we’ve seen before. With multiple villains on the loose and the Kingpin’s ascent looming, the stakes have never been higher and the margin for error never smaller, reminding us yet again that the devil’s work is never truly done.

**This review may contain mild spoilers from the complete first season of Daredevil: Born Again**

Daredevil: Born Again picks up a few years after the events of the original series, with the law firm of Nelson, Murdock, and Page still going strong, doing their part for Hell’s Kitchen and helping those in need. The trio are the happiest we’ve ever seen them when the premiere opens, but their peace is swiftly upended when a familiar face makes an explosive return. Following a brutal, show-stopping, jaw-breaking showdown, the team is left to deal with the battle’s unimaginable fallout, culminating with Murdock choosing to hang up his horns for a period of time.

Meanwhile, to make matters worse, Wilson Fisk is also back in town and in the midst of a heated mayoral campaign, much to the chagrin of one Matt Murdock. While the extremely large man formerly known as the Kingpin of Crime is being touted by pundits as a longshot to actually win the race - spoiler alert - he does, setting the stage for something far darker than anyone could've imagined. Early on, Murdock does opt not to feed his Daredevil addiction, but it should come as no surprise that when things start to spiral out of control, he finds himself ready to answer the call.

After seventeen years of stories set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most fans who’ve been here since the beginning generally know the MCU formula quite well, so it’s rare that something will come along and surprise you. I mean, truly surprise you, yet Daredevil: Born Again manages to do just that and then some. The revival series exceeds every expectation, delivering one of the most compelling stories in the MCU to date, and best of all, it's only just getting started (with a second season in-production and a third season planned).

There’s a lot ground to cover in nine episodes, but showrunner Dario Scardapane navigates the season exceedingly well, honoring what came before while constantly moving in a fresh and highly engaging new direction. Matt Murdock is the star of the show, and while there are many subplots, nothing really moves forward without his involvement, in one form or another. This approach is definitely appreciated as we reacquaint ourselves with one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes. However, while there are fun moments to be had, this show is far and away the most violent endeavor in the MCU, at times making the original Netflix series look tame by comparison, especially in the latter part of the season.

While the inevitable rematch between Daredevil and Kingpin drives the story along, this season is essentially broken up into several miniarcs, with Bullseye, White Tiger and Muse all getting their moments in the spotlight. Save for a single standalone episode midway through the year, the series rarely veers off course too far. In all honestly, Murdock and Fisk actually spend much of these nine episodes apart since, for the first half of the year, Murdock tries to focus on work and find justice for his clients through the legal system, while Fisk is busy adjusting to his new found status quo and attempting to rekindle the fire with his wife. There are plenty of twists and turns leading to the finale, so when Murdock and Fisk do meet face to face, it's well worth the wait.

Charlie Cox is the lifeblood of this series and carries it from start to finish like the true superstar he is. He’s always been an absolute phenom in this role, but Born Again finally gives him the proper room to shine, as both Matt Murdock and Daredevil. repeatedly showcasing his brilliance and mastery of the part. Throughout the course of a single hour, he'll effortlessly switch between commanding the courtroom as Murdock and ruthlessly patrolling the streets as the Man Without Fear. Cox is Daredevil, and this is easily his finest hour yet.

Vincent D’Onofrio once again delivers a rock-solid, intimidating performance as the Kingpin, though it's hard to discuss his arc in to much detail without venturing into spoiler territory, but his journey throughout the season will stay with you long after the credits roll on the finale. It's one of the show's bolder creative decisions and opens the door for more devastating possibilities down the line. Fellow returning castmates Deborah Ann Woll (“Karen Page”), Elden Henson (“Foggy Nelson”), and Ayelet Zurer (“Vanessa Fisk”) are all excellent, but it’s Wilson Bethel (“Benjamin Poindexter”) who leaves the biggest impression. His reconfigured Bullseye is an absolute menace this season and far more lethal than you remember, making him one of the show’s biggest breakouts.

Margarita Levieva ("Heather Glenn"), Nikki M. James ("Kirsten McDuffie"), and Clark Johnson ("Cherry") are fun new additions to the cast and bring their own interesting dynamics to the series. Glenn proves to be more than just Matt's girlfriend and her role provides an interesting conundrum ahead of the face-off between Murdock and Fisk, while both McDuffie and Cherry are interesting new allies that have their own dynamics with Matt, challenging him to become the best version of himself. I'd also like to note that the late Kamar de los Reyes is brilliant as White Tiger and will be an instant fan favorite upon his introduction.

Then, finally, at long last, Jon Bernthal returns as the Punisher, quickly reminding us why he's one of the most perfect, most badass comic book movie castings ever. Unlike the Netflix series, where the pair shared far too little screentime, this new series wastes no time in bringing them together to show us exactly why Frank Castle is the ideal partner-in-crime for Daredevil. The duo's philosophical debates are among the most riveting conversations ever had in the MCU and should leave you clamoring for much more in the coming years. However, this season also provides a challenge for Frank as he finds himself grappling with a sudden slew of wannabes, who've co-opted his signature logo, forcing Frank Castle to reckon with his legacy and the type of people his work has been inspiring, a thread that may be further explored in next year's Special Presentation. But, before we get to that, just wait for their epic team-up, it's pure comic book mayhem and an absolute delight to watch.

On the action front, Born Again raises the bar tenfold, simultaneously increasingly the brutality while making every fight look and feel a lot more comic book-y. Some of the showdowns are so visceral that you can practically feel the punches as they're being thrown. The choreography is on a another level entirely, and smartly differentiates the fighting styles of heroes and villains. Daredevil vs. Bullseye, Daredevil vs. Muse, and the Daredevil/Punisher team-up major highlights in a season overflowing with memorable moments - and seem to only scratch the surface with what could be coming in the now-filming season two.

The score from The Newton Brothers is exceptional and we're treated to A-level camera work from cinematographers Hillary Fyfe Spera and Pedro Gómez Millán. Their joint efforts play a key part in making this version of New York City, and especially Hell's Kitchen, feel so vibrant and alive. It's almost another character on the show with how familiar it looks and sounds.

If there's any criticism to be levied, some of the editing in the early episodes can feel a tad uneven, although it's mostly forgivable since they've been fairly transparent about redoing the series midway through production, splicing the previous regime's old footage with the new footage. While it's not exactly a seamless transition, it's mostly unnoticeable, although some subplots do tend to progress at an accelerated pace, which actually ends up helping the show's breakneck pacing.

All in all, Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody masterstroke! Thanks to a riveting season-long narrative, a powerhouse performance from Charlie Cox, and some of the most jaw-breaking comic book action ever put on screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest and most violent series is easily its best yet! The Devil is back and has never been more relentless in his pursuite of justice, so here's to hoping he doesn't go anywhere for a very long, long time.